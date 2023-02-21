BERLIN — Wrestlers had the option to skip last Saturday’s Bayside Conference championships if they had earned enough points through the regular season to qualify for their respective regional tournaments.
But for those shy on points, Saturday’s tournament at Stephen Decatur High was a final chance to earn a regional spot with a top-four finish. And that’s exactly what Kent Island’s Chase Kelley, Gavin Taylor, Brandon Adler and Nicholas Morey did while helping the Buccaneers to a third-place finish in the team standings.
“There were some guys I was really pleased with who did not have enough points in the region because of our hard schedule among some other factors,” Kent Island head coach Tommy Sitar said. “I believe four of them auto-qualified and wouldn’t have qualified otherwise. So we’re bringing 10 to (the Class 2A East) regionals next weekend.”
One week after winning a fourth consecutive state dual-meet title, Stephen Decatur won its fourth straight conference crown, as the Seahawks placed nine in the finals, winning six weight-classes while racking up 305½ points. Parkside (241) was runner-up followed by North Bayside schools Kent Island (193½), North Caroline (173), Queen Anne’s (160) and Kent County (110).
Perhaps the surprise of the tournament was North Caroline, which had the second most finalists (five), and was the only team other than Decatur and Parkside (two) to leave with more than one champion.
“No. I didn’t think I’d have five in the finals,” longtime Bulldogs head coach Tim Frey said. “Very happy with us placing fourth overall, which is nice to see.”
North Caroline’s first title came at 145 pounds, where senior Gus Clark (33-3) got a third-period takedown, then blocked three shots and a throw attempt for a 4-1 decision over Parkside’s Aiden Pusey. But Frey thought the turning point came in the second period, when Clark hit a reversal then rode Pusey the remainder of the period to carry a 2-0 lead into the third.
“That was big for him in a match that you know is going to be very close,” Frey said. “Getting a reversal instead of an escape and riding him out, that keeps a two-point deficit for the other guy. And then (Pusey) got out to make it 2-1. If (Clark) had let him out in the second it would have been 2-2 and now you’re not scrambling trying to get that takedown. If it was 2-2, now you’re both working for a takedown. But when you’re behind 2-1, now you have to push the pace trying to get that takedown to win it. Pusey took a shot and they got in a scramble, and Gus came out on top to make it 4-1.”
Six weight classes later, senior Jaeden Warner gave the Bulldogs a second individual crown, scoring a late takedown in the third period for a 5-3 decision over Parkside’s Shaheed Armstrong.
“Through the year he’s getting better at all the different phases; different positions,” Frey said of Warner, who improved to 33-1. “He’s done very well at getting better at each thing. He’s worked very hard at getting in shape and getting better at his technique.”
Placing second for North Caroline were Sean Bunce, who lost 13-5 to Parkside’s Rocco Tully at 138, Corey Bunce, who lost by first-period fall to Decatur’s Gavin Solito at 152, and Caden Lopez, who was was pinned in 2:46 by Decatur’s Kole Kohut in the 195-pound final.
Kent Island, which advanced three to the finals, earned its lone title when junior Giuseppe Mellinger (36-5) got two third-period takedowns en route to a 7-3 victory over Decatur’s Nate McDaniel at 182.
“He’s had a great year obviously coming off a strong football season,” Sitar said of Mellinger, who helped the Buccaneers reach the Class 2A state final this year. “He likes to brag about how he has the record for forced fumbles in a year for our school. He’s had a productive year and he had a great tournament. But there’s still a lot of room for improvement and he knows that.”
Also reaching the finals for the Bucs were Greg Couch, who lost by technical fall (16-0) to Decatur’s Logan Intrieri at 132, and Jack Hooks, who was pinned with 15 seconds left in the 120-pound final by Queen Anne’s Tremaine Jackson.
“That’s probably the most emotion after the match that I’ve ever seen him have on the mat in three years,” Queen Anne’s head coach David Stricker said of Jackson (33-3), who lost 8-5 to Hooks in the final regular-season dual meet, then lost in the regional duals against C Milton Wright. “Just mentally he had a lot of self doubt coming into the tournament.
“Beating (Decatur’s Aaron) August in the semis, which everyone thought he should lose, and then getting the pin against Hooks I think was pretty self-gratifying and kind of a lot of validation for him,” Stricker continued. “I think it gives him a lot of confidence going into the regional tournament.”
Queen Anne’s placed four in the finals. Freshman Landon Shanks lost to Decatur freshman Elijah Collick in 4:21 of the 106 final; Will Conley lost by fall (3:44) to Decatur’s Reid Caimi at 126, and Will Collison lost 14-6 to Decatur’s Parker Intrieri at 170.
“Will Collison was a little bit of a surprise making it through,” Stricker said. “Will Conley was wrestling really well. And Landon, we kind of expected that to be in the final against Collick. Hoping for a different result, but when your dad (Latra Collick) is a (former state runner-up) that’s a big mountain to climb.”
Saturday’s most dominating performance may have been provided by Colonel Richardson senior Austin Alexander (34-1), who reached the Class 2A/1A state finals at 285 pounds a year ago. Alexander spent a total of 3 minutes, 8 seconds on the mat over four matches, which included a 15-second pin in the first round and a 6-second pin in the quarterfinals. He capped his run to the 285-pound title with a fall over Wicomico’s Jabez Baptiste in 1:33.
“That’s what we told him to do,” Colonel Richardson head coach Bryan Hall said. “Just get out there and get off the mat. This year leading up to this point, we’ve been like, ‘Work some takedowns. Work this, work that.’ But now it’s like, ‘All right, we’re not playing. You’re going to go out there and get it over with.’”
Alexander’s lone loss this season came against Mount St. Joe’s Gavin Bage in the finals at War on the Shore, where he defeated Loyola-Blakefield’s Luke Randazzo.
“He’s wrestled well,” Hall said of Alexander.
Kent Island’s Kelley decisioned Decatur’s ZJ Lyons, 2-1, to place third at 145, and Taylor edged James M. Bennett’s Demetrius Heywood, 6-5, in the 152-pound consolation final. The Bucs’ Cody Sandefer also finished third with a forfeit in the 138-pound consolation final. Adler and Morey each placed fourth at 160 and 170, respectively.
Queen Anne’s Cash Ryan (113), Kent County’s Scottie Ford (132) and Chris Schauber (195), and North Caroline’s Daketa Kinsey (285) each placed third.
