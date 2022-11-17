ST. MICHAELS — On Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20, the Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival will return to the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum for its annual holiday edition.
Following a successful April event, the festival is back at CBMM’s waterfront campus for a fun-filled fall weekend, running 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, with all tickets valid for admission on both days.
“We’ve had such a great response to last year’s fall festival that we decided to have one in November again,” said Eastern Shore Sea Glass and Coastal Arts Festival founder and organizer Kim Hannon. “It’s a great way to help people get a jump on their holiday shopping and enjoy some fabulous art, food, and fun.”
This edition of the Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival, now in its 11th year, will highlight artisans and craftspeople who will exhibit and sell coastal and sea-glass related jewelry, home décor, art, and more. An emphasis for the event will be placed on festive arts and crafts heading into the holiday season. A full listing of vendors and more information can be found at seaglassfestival.com.
Each two-day festival ticket includes entrance to the Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival, live music, and all the exhibitions and historic structures on the CBMM campus. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase, including beer, wine, and cocktails.
CBMM’s Tolchester Beach Bandstand will host a full schedule of live music over the two days. Anna Burgess (10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) and Nelly’s Echo (1 to 4 p.m.) are set to perform on Saturday, while Chris Sacks (10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) and Dave Hawkins (1 to 3 p.m.) take the stage on Sunday.
The Beachcombing Center executie director and sea glass expert Mary McCarthy will be available for shard identification under the Hooper Straight Lighthouse on Navy Point both days.
On Saturday, festival guests are invited to view a live iron pour demonstration in the Shipyard, beginning at noon, as part of Pour on the Shore hosted by CBMM and Butter Pat Industries.
The two-day festival ticket is $6 for CBMM member adults and active members of the military (with ID); $18 for nonmember adults; $15 for seniors (age 65 and up), college students and retired military (both with ID); $6 for nonmember children ages 6–17; and free for member children 6–17, and all children 5-and-under. CBMM members at the Family and Friends level and above can also receive the $6 discounted admission for two adult guests.
Advance admission tickets can be purchased online at cbmm.org/seaglassfestival, with tickets also sold at CBMM the day of the event. No single-day tickets will be sold.
Additional free event parking will be available at St. Michaels Middle/High School, with a complimentary shuttle service to and from CBMM running throughout the day.
