CAMBRIDGE — Police are investigating a shooting in Cambridge that occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18.
All available county EMS units, along with first responders from Rescue Fire Company and Maryland State Police along with the Cambridge Police Department responded to calls for multiple gunshot victims. Maryland State Police's Homicide Unit has taken lead on the investigation, said Cambridge PD Lt. Shane Hinson.
According to initial reports, two locations — the 700 block of Greenwood Avenue and the 900 block of Camelia Street — are where the shootings occurred. After arriving on scene, police located two teenage boys who had been shot.
Ja'Len Woolford, 16, of Cambridge was declared dead at the scene.
The other victim was identified as a 15-year-old male. He was transported to Dorchester General Hospital before being flown to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore for treatment, police said.
Large crowds reportedly gathered at the scene and local hospital shortly after the shooting.
According to a preliminary investigation, the shooting does not appear to be random and the victims may have been targeted, police said. No arrests have been made.
Initial radio reports indicated two other people went to the hospital following the shootings, but police said the 16-year-old and the 14-year-old were the only victims shot.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Maryland State Police at 410-749-3101, ext. 140. Callers may remain anonymous.
This story has been updated and will be updated as police release additional information.
