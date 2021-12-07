CENTREVILLE — Police are investigating an assault at Queen Anne’s County High School that has two juvenile suspects being detained without bail pending trial. According to a statement released by the Queen Anne’s Office of the Sheriff, the incident occurred Monday, Dec. 6, shortly before 3 p.m.
Additional deputies assisted the School Resource Officer for an assault involving three male juveniles. One victim was located and reported to police that they were attacked/assaulted by two other juvenile males, resulting in significant injuries.
The two juvenile males in the alleged assault were not attendees of QACHS, police confirmed, but attend another educational institution within Queen Anne’s County.
Following an investigation by Deputy First Class Alex Cooper, both suspects were arrested and charged as adults with first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, disruption of school activity, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace.
After a bail review on Dec. 7, both juvenile suspects were detained without bail, pending trial.
The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information, including video evidence of this assault, the Sheriff’s Office has requested you forward the information to the investigator, Alex Cooper, ACooper@qac.org, 410-758-0770, ext. 1263, or contact 443-988-1266.
