AMBRIDGE — Members of the Cambridge Woman’s Club invite the public to their Gala Bazaar to be held 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. The Bazaar is being held at Sycamore Cottage, located at 417 High Street, Cambridge. Admission is free.
While visiting the bazaar, be sure to visit the clubhouse where a variety of silent auction items will be ready for your bidding. Included in this auction will be china, crystal, dolls, toys, trains, furniture and more. Many quality items along with some antiques.
Two special raffle items will be available at the bazaar. The first item is a beautiful memorial wooden plate handcrafted by Joseph Pax, a skilled craftsman in the area. The wood for this creation came from a Deodar Cedar tree at the front of Sycamore Cottage on High Street. Damaged during a storm, the wood of the tree was saved and used in the carving of this plate. The second item is a beautiful decorative pine tree created with oyster shells, icons of Dorchester County. It was hand designed by Kay Karminski.
Raffle tickets are six for $5 and are available the day of the bazaar or can be purchased earlier by contacting any member of The Cambridge Woman’s Club or Cindy at 443-521-0324 or Kay at 410-967-5632. Winners are not required to be present at the drawing at 1 p.m. Oct. 9.
On the clubhouse grounds, many vendors will offer hand-crafted items for sale and local community organizations will offer information and samples of their services. Stop at the food stand for a special bag lunch for only $5, which includes an all-beef chili dog, chips and a drink. This is a family friendly event with plenty of children’s activities. Face-painting, fortune-telling and free books are just of few of the activities available.
A special exhibit by local artists will be on display in the “parlor room” of Sycamore Cottage. This exhibit will also be a part of Cambridge’s Art Walk in downtown Cambridge. Second Saturday is a time when Race Street is closed off for outdoor dining and shopping along the historic streets. Follow the signs from Race & High Streets to Sycamore Cottage at 417 Historic High Street.
Sycamore Cottage was built in 1759 among a grove of Sycamore trees elsewhere on High Street. In 1840, it was moved to 417 High Street and was purchased by the Cambridge Woman’s Club in 1922. It is the Club’s meeting place and was entered on the National Register of Historic Places in 1988.
Funds generated from the bazaar will support the maintenance of historic Sycamore Cottage as well as community outreach programs in local schools and the Dorchester County Free Library.
It is supported by local businesses including Jean’s Jewelry (Secretary), Thomas’s Fine Jewelry, Harbor Dental Center, Driftwood Advanced Aesthetics and J.M. Clayton Crab Co. To donate, please contact Cindy at 443-521-0324 or Kay at 410-967-5632.
Parking available off-street and next to Waugh Chapel United Methodist Church on day of event.
