CAMBRIDGE — The all-volunteer, 60-voice Chorus of Dorchester has begun rehearsing some of the wonderful seasonal music of Bach, Handel, Dvorak, Mozart and more in preparation for three December concerts.
Rehearsals are held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays on the second floor of the Dorchester Center for the Arts (The Nathan Building), 321 High St., Cambridge from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
The free concerts will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 2 at the Hyatt Regency; at 4 p.m. Dec. 11 at Christ Episcopal Church; and 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Dorchester Center for the Arts.
The chorus, under the direction of its founder Cookie Brohawn, is accompanied by long-time piano accompanist Laura Todd and is funded by The Nathan Foundation. Pianists Barbara Hubbard and Maris Wicker often accompany when needed.
Like most of the rest of our country, the chorus of more than 60 voices from Dorchester, Talbot and Caroline Counties was on an in-person hiatus during the COVID shutdown, but now reassembled is celebrating its 46th consecutive year of free public concerts.
It is multigenerational in age and is voiced with soprano, alto, tenor, and bass. No auditions and no membership fees are required. The ability to read music is highly advised for ease of rehearsals for all members. A COVID-19 vaccination is required of all members.
The Chorus of Dorchester is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, whose members sing purely for the love of it.
If you are interested in becoming a member of this Chorus, please email Brohawn at cookiebrohawn@comcast.net or call 410-463-1778. You may also contact the membership chair, Dr. Betty Malkus, at bettymalkus@gmail.com or 410-463-3306.
The Dorchester Center for the Arts can be reached at 410- 228-7782.
