CHESTERTOWN — The juxtaposition of small town versus big city is what drew filmmakers to the Eastern Shore earlier this month. Written and executively produced by Mary Beth Warner, “Pennies” is a short film about a man bullied in his youth who leaves his hometown and moves to the city. When his mother dies, he must come back to town for her funeral, where he is faced with the bullies from his youth and must find the courage within himself to stand up to them.

  

Tags

Newsletters

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.