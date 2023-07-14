CHESTERTOWN — The juxtaposition of small town versus big city is what drew filmmakers to the Eastern Shore earlier this month. Written and executively produced by Mary Beth Warner, “Pennies” is a short film about a man bullied in his youth who leaves his hometown and moves to the city. When his mother dies, he must come back to town for her funeral, where he is faced with the bullies from his youth and must find the courage within himself to stand up to them.
The film, which will have a run time of about 30 minutes, is being directed by Lena Streitwieser, Warner’s daughter.
“I’m a film major. I love filmmaking, and I had done short films in the past, so she (Warner) asked me (to direct the film), and I was just so honored that my mom would trust me with this project that was so close to her heart,” Streitwieser said in an interview June 27 in Wilmer Park in Chestertown.
Scenes on the Eastern Shore were shot on High Street and Wilmer Park in Chestertown, Carmela’s Cucina in Cambridge and Gannon Farms in Easton. Before coming to the Shore, some of “Pennies” scenes were shot in Washington, D.C.
“We wanted the big city versus small town dynamic,” Streitwieser said of choosing those locations to film.
Streitwieser said her family has visited Rock Hall and Chestertown for years.
“Years ago, when we first started going out to the Chestertown/Rock Hall area I was always impressed by the beautiful farms out there,” Warner said. The farms reminded her of those in Iowa, where she has family.
While filming in so many locations has been a lot to manage, Warner said it will be worth it for how the film will look when it’s finished.
“The farmland, to be able to include that in the story, was just so important to me,” Warner said.
Streitweiser is an 18-year-old college student doing a dual enrollment program with Columbia University and Trinity College Dublin. Before “Pennies,” the longest film Streitwieser had been a part of was about seven minutes, she said.
“Directing is really my passion and that’s what I want to go into, hopefully, through studying film,” Streitwieser said. She added she wants to make the kinds of films that stick with people and give them a new perspective.
“Lena liked the story from the beginning and I think she really has the sensitivity to bring this story to life in the best way possible,” Warner said in a phone interview Friday, June 30. “I honestly can’t think of anybody else who could do it like she is.”
In total, “Pennies” has a crew of five to eight people on set in a given day. There are about 20 cast members.
Streitwieser is not Warner’s only child helping with the film. Her son, Max, has an acting role in the film and is helping with the music for the film, securing rights to songs and producing an original song.
“It’s really lucky for me that my kids are learning about these industries and can help with this project,” Warner said. “I’m super lucky that both of my kids are able this summer to participate with this with their work schedule and school schedule and everything else. And my husband too, he’s doing all of the extra stuff that we need. He’s like the producer that’s filling in all the gaps for us, and that’s really great too.”
“I think (working with my family) has been incredible so far,” Streitwieser said. “It’s been such an amazing process and I’m learning an incredible amount … I’m grateful that I’m getting this experience.”
Streitwieser has worked not only with family, but family friends and former teachers as well.
Brent Stansell, the lead actor playing the character Ian, was Streitwieser’s teacher her senior year of high school. “She liked me enough,” he said of his impact on Streitwieser.
“Lena is definitely one of the most driven students that I’ve had at (Edmund) Burke (School) so far. She has already dedicated tremendous time and effort into her budding film career, making so many short films at such a young age,” Stansell said during an interview June 27. “She’s going to go on and make a ton of films in the future. So to be here at the start of that and be able to support that as her former teacher, but also to seize the opportunity and perform with her, is really special.”
Sound technician Arin Gökdemir is also a friend of the family, having gone to high school with Max.
Gökdemir is also a student in film school. He has been doing sound technician work for two years. “Pennies” is also his longest film to date.
“Usually on a film set you have a bunch of different people who are experienced but don’t really know each other and there’s a lot of barking going on,” Gökdemir said in an interview June 27. “Being able to work with people who are kind and as close to me as the Streitwieser family is has been such a pleasure. I’ve never had as pleasant an experience on a film set as I have here.”
Other crew also spoke highly of the experience filming “Pennies.”
“I haven’t been told no yet, which is awesome,” Robert Lodge, “Pennies” cinematographer, said of having creative freedoms for the project. “When Lena and I sat down for our first production meeting, we each had our own separate shot lists and … we started to compare … and about 95% of it was exactly the same. It was really cool, we were kind of on exactly the same page of what we wanted to do in terms of cinematically telling the story.”
Lodge, who had never been to the Kent County area before, said he loved it and would “have to come back.”
“We did some scenes on the street a couple days ago where we had some pretty concerned citizens, so that just means our actors are top, top tier,” Lodge said. “We had some yelling going on and some arguments in the street and there were authentic reactions from passersby. It’s just been really fun.”
“Pennies” is Warner’s first executive producer credit. She said she has been working on the story for years, and being able to decide the director, actors and locations has been “really great for this story.”
“I think we’ve been able to recreate, especially on the Eastern Shore through the locations we’ve used, the picture image of some of the scenes that I had envisioned in my mind,” Warner said. “That’s been really satisfying.”
Filming should wrap by mid-July. All remaining filming will be done in D.C. unless reshoots are necessary, Warner said. Streitwieser hopes to have a rough cut of the film finished by early September.
Once the film is finished, it will be submitted to film festivals.
“We’d love to have this film be able to be seen by whoever wants to see it,” Warner said. “We’ll have to see how it goes first with the festival circuit.”
Warner said that if it won awards at festivals, the film would likely be streamed online.
“I’ve had two films in festivals so far, but I’m hoping to aim higher this time because it’s such a step up for me but it’s nerve wracking but it’s also going to be worth it,” Streitwieser said. “It’s such an important storying … standing up to the bullies.”
“We’ve really loved our time filming out there (on the Shore),” Warner said. “It’s a special part of our family history too ... so to be able to film there in particular was really nice.”
