CAMBRIDGE — Come experience the changing of the seasons at Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge by participating in one of the guided birding tours in the fall of 2021. Visitors don’t need to be an expert to enjoy identifying and learning about the many species of birds that inhabit the refuge.
Fall birding tours at Blackwater highlight the returning migratory waterfowl, and visitors will not want to miss the opportunity to observe and identify a diverse array of feathered friends, from woodpeckers and wading birds to numerous species of waterfowl and raptors, including the bald eagle. Sunday, Nov. 7, will be led by Terry Allen; Sunday, Nov. 21, and Sunday, Dec. 5, will be led by Harry Armistead.
Participants will meet at the Blackwater NWR Visitor Center at 8 a.m. Tours may last three to four hours. The birding party typically tours via car, stopping at various hotspots around the refuge’s Wildlife Drive.
Binoculars and field guides are highly recommended for an enjoyable experience and be sure to dress for the weather! There is no fee or advanced registration for these activities.
Please note that all visitors (age 2 and older) are required to wear a mask inside of federal buildings and in outdoor spaces where physical distancing cannot be maintained. Most importantly, stay home if you feel sick and continue to watch for symptoms of COVID-19 and follow CDC guidance on how to protect yourself and others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.