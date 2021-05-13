VIENNA — Vienna’s free waterfront concert series kicks off Saturday, May 15, with The Winstons playing Memories of Motown.
The free outdoor concert with lawn seating will be from 4 to 7 p.m. in the town park on Water Street. The event, parking and dockage are free, and Thai food truck will also be present.
Concert organizer and founder Frank Fluharty said the series began in 2010, and he said he is happy the events can continue the goal of “elevating and enriching the lives of the residents of our town and surrounding communities.”
For more information, call 443-239-0813, or email ArtsVienna@gmail.com.
The Music on the Nanticoke series continues July 17 with Randy Lee Ashcraft and The Saltwater Cowboys, and concludes on Sept. 18 with the US Navy Cruisers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.