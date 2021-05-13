EAST NEW MARKET — A local landmark celebrates 50 years of business with a party on Saturday, May 15, at Johnny’s Tavern in East New Market.
The celebration on Saturday begins outdoors at noon and continues to 10 p.m., before the party moves indoors with a DJ playing music until 2 a.m.
Throughout the day, the outdoor stage and outdoor lounge will have four different bands, a mechanical bull, a bikini contest and a dunk tank.
Johnny’s was opened in 1971 at 39 Main Street in the Dorchester County town, by Johnny Warner, whose sons Johnny Jr. and Joey then took over. The establishment was purchased in 2013 by Darren Wroten, the originator of the annual car show.
Hunter Fooks, and his father, Jeff Fooks, bought the business in April 2019.
The COVID lockdowns, which financially hurt and caused the closure of many small businesses, hit Johnny’s hard as well.
Hunter Fooks said he and his father considered closing the business’s doors in November 2020 (“at times, it felt hopeless”) — when the busy season for the restaurant and bar with ample seating usually begins. They held fast, limiting days and hours of operation and making the accommodations they could to comply with the lockdown rules.
Hunter, who was an outspoken critic of those COVID regulations on bars and restaurants throughout the shutdown, argued vigorously against several points of the lockdown requirements, including limits on capacity and the staff’s responsibility to be the enforcement mechanism for mask mandates.
He thinks his vocal stand paid dividends by causing people to want to support Johnny’s. “We’ve been doing better than anticipated,” he said.
Among the many events held on the premises, Johnny’s is the location for a class on the Constitution held at 6 p.m. every Monday, and Hunter said what he learned there equipped him to take a stand.
“Knowledge is power,” Fooks said of the slogan he adopted as the pandemic lockdown started about a year ago, and he credits his propensity to speak out to his dad: “He’s a man of few words until something needs to be said.”
Johnny’s gives back to community — it recently hosted the 6th annual car show and raised $4,700 in silent auction sales and entry fees for over 170 cars to benefit Heroes Haven Inc., a local nonprofit program that helps wounded veterans and first responders.
On Wednesday, May 12, Johnny’s raised funds for the North Dorchester High School Class of 2021 graduation party by donating 20% of the day’s sales after the students missed out on a prom due to ongoing COVID restrictions.
Hunter said he believes Johnny’s will increasingly be a location people will frequent as restrictions continue to be loosened: “They want to feel normal again.”
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
