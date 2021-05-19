CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge Rotary Club will install its annual Flags for Heroes display at the Sailwinds Amphitheater near the Dorchester County Visitor Center for Memorial Day weekend and leave them up until Flag Day.
Interested persons can have a flag labeled to honor a hero by ordering one at https://rotaryflagsforheroes.org/ or by completing the form and returning it with a tax deductible check made payable to Rotary Community Service Foundation Heroes.
The form and check may be returned to any Cambridge Rotarian, or to the Dorchester Chamber of Commerce at 306 High Street in Cambridge, or mailed to Rotary Club of Cambridge, PO Box 703, Cambridge, MD 21613.
