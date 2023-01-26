CAMBRIDGE — The second-degree assault charge filed against Cambridge City Council President Lajan Cephas late last year was dismissed Thursday by the state.
While a trial was scheduled in the county’s district court, specially appointed prosecutor Erin Smith said the state was dropping the misdemeanor assault charge against Cephas.
Cephas, 41, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault in connection to a domestic violence incident in her Cambridge home on Nov. 20.
Police responded to the home and spoke with Charles Saunders, 45, of Cambridge, who said he lived with Cephas. Saunders told police that around 11 a.m., Cephas came into the bedroom after returning from the airport and began arguing over a text message he received the night before.
Saunders gave police a nearly two-minute video of the alleged assault, which was also posted on social media.
While arguing, Cephas grabbed a black metal object from the bed frame and swung it at Saunders, striking his left tricep, according to the police report. The responding officer observed redness to Saunders’ tricep and took photos of the injury.
Cephas then grabbed an air freshener can and attempted to strike Saunders again, but Cephas’ son and mother stepped in between the two, police said.
Cephas was initially held without bond, spending a night in jail before being released on her own recognizance the day after her arrest.
Three days after her arrest, Cephas filed an application for statement of charges with the district court commissioner against Saunders, where she alleged multiple incidences of domestic violence, property damage and theft.
An arrest warrant was issued Nov. 23 and Saunders was arrested by Cambridge police on Dec. 8 and charged with second-degree assault, false imprisonment, malicious destruction of property and two counts of theft of $100 to under $1,500. The charges stemmed from the Nov. 20 incident with Cephas, police said.
Saunders was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond by a district court commissioner.
The state also dismissed charges against Saunders Thursday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.