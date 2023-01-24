CAMBRIDGE — A Baltimore woman was sentenced Thursday, Jan. 19 to time served for her role in the April 2020 murder of a 25-year-old man in Cambridge.
Dorchester Circuit Court Judge Brett W. Wilson handed down the time served sentence to India Fletcher, 26, fulfilling a plea deal prosecutors negotiated to gain information about the person responsible for the shooting death of Deontae Belcher.
Fletcher pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in May 2021 for her role in Belcher’s murder. Fletcher’s former boyfriend, 31-year-old James Reddick, was convicted in mid-January as the individual responsible for shooting Belcher. A jury found Reddick guilty of 19 charges, including murder, assault and robbery, connected to his death.
Belcher’s body was found by a utility crew in a wooded area along Horns Point Road on May 1, 2020. An autopsy by the state medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide by multiple gunshot wounds.
Fletcher was arrested and charged in Belcher’s murder in early May 2020. She elected to participate in a proffer with investigators and provide a detailed account of how Reddick murdered Belcher in exchange for a dismissal of all charges against her.
Fletcher told police the three were in the Cambridge area the morning of April 15 when they decided to drive to a rural wooded area on Horns Point Road so Reddick and Belcher could shoot their guns. She remained in her car — a gold Buick identified as hers and connected to the group of three in multiple surveillance videos shown during Reddick’s trial — while the two walked in the woods.
Fletcher told investigators that she heard several rapid shots coming from the woods, then Reddick came back by himself. Reddick reportedly admitted to shooting and killing Belcher in connection to grievances about another incident — a separate shooting the two had committed in Anne Arundel County just days before that Belcher had reportedly talked about too much.
However, investigators found holes in Fletcher’s account, leading to the dismissal offer being rescinded.
Reddick attempted to persuade Fletcher to recant her statements to police through a letter to Fletcher sent while both were in jail, hoping that it would free him from the charges.
Fletcher remained in jail for a year after the murders until talking to police again in May 2021, eventually striking up another deal: a truthful account of what happened in exchange for a guilty plea for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and a time served sentence
After entering the guilty plea, Fletcher was released from the county jail on GPS monitoring, with sentencing deferred until the completion of Reddick’s trial. She served as one of the prosecution’s main witnesses during his trial earlier this month, testifying against her ex-boyfriend and sharing her version of what happened on April 15, 2020.
At sentencing Thursday, Dorchester County State’s Attorney Amanda Leonard said that Fletcher played a crucial role in Belcher’s death, but also had a crucial role in helping convict Reddick.
Belcher’s mother and sister also provided the judge with statements detailing the impact of Fletcher’s involvement with the murder. Anita Thomas said all she wanted was justice for her son, who was fifth oldest out of her eight children. His death tore her family apart, she said.
“I am not all right with this,” Thomas said, remembering how Fletcher and Reddick came to her house and took her child away to Cambridge.
Belcher’s sister said she hasn’t been the same since her brother was murdered, saying she’s experienced nightmares since he died. Like her mother, she also wanted justice for Belcher so the family could move forward, but it was never going to be okay.
Defense attorney Michelle Moodispaw said that since Belcher’s murder, Fletcher has spent time thinking about the mistakes she made in getting involved with Reddick and what led her to participate that day. Now, she wants better for herself as an individual and as a mother, she said.
Moodispaw added that Fletcher was remorseful and regretted being involved in the murder, and understood that if she violated the five years of probation outlined in the plea agreement, she could be subject to serving a life sentence.
When given the opportunity, Fletcher did not address the judge or Belcher’s family.
Having presided over Reddick’s trial the week before sentencing, Wilson said that all involved in the case believed there was more to the story than what was revealed through the trial. He took note of Fletcher's silence in court at sentencing, saying it stuck in his mind.
“If I drove a person to their death, I would have the courage to apologize to their mother,” Wilson said.
He reflected on Fletcher’s statements during the trial, remembering her testimony saying that Reddick had told her he was going to kill Belcher the night before the murder. In spite of her knowledge of Reddick’s plan, Fletcher still drove Belcher to his death and then drove the killer away.
Wilson also commented on the danger of her involvement with Reddick, saying that he could have easily shot her as well. Fletcher took an extreme risk in testifying, he said, and he hoped she remained safe. Echoing Leonard’s earlier statement, he emphasized the importance of her testimony in reaching Reddick’s conviction.
Prior to handing down the time served sentence and five years of probation, Wilson said Fletcher should not forget her responsibility in his death and urged her to make it up by doing some good.
As part of her probation, Fletcher will undergo substance abuse evaluation and treatment and continue mental health treatment. She is also barred from contacting Belcher’s family.
Reddick is scheduled to be sentenced in Dorchester County Circuit Court on April 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.