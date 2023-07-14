CAMBRIDGE — After a decision to postpone demolition of the former Club Dujour site on Chesapeake Court, the Cambridge City Council has voted to authorize the city manager to proceed with a plan that engages community stakeholders to decide whether to demolish the building or find an alternative use for it.
At a June 12 Cambridge City Council meeting, the council unanimously voted to table approving a bid to demolish the city-owned property at 601 Chesapeake Court. Concerns over limited public comments about the future of the property, as well as a perception that city officials had already decided to knock down the building prompted the council to table the agenda item indefinitely.
At a July 10 meeting, City Manager Tom Carroll brought a proposal to the council that outlines an engagement process to listen to the community and invite additional public comment on the future of the structure.
In a memorandum to Cambridge’s mayor and commissioners, Carroll recommended that a decision be made “no later than” Sept. 25 to either repurpose the structure or approve its demolition.
Beginning July 14, those who are interested in repurposing the former Club Dujour structure will be able to fill out a request for interest, or RFI. The RFI will be published on the city’s website and social media pages.
“We specify in the memorandum that the notion of a request for interest is not intended to be a barrier,” Carroll said at the meeting. “It shouldn’t be difficult for anyone to comply.”
The deadline for RFI responses is Friday, Aug. 11.
According to the memorandum, on July 22 and Aug. 5, open community meetings will take place at the property so stakeholders can learn more about the structure, ask questions about the RFI and learn about plans for the land if the building were to be demolished.
If demolished, the city wants to use the parcel to build owner-occupied housing units that it believes will be beneficial to the Pine Street neighborhood.
At the July 10 meeting, Ward 3 Commissioner Jameson Harrington said he supports the proposal to further engage the community.
“I think what you presented is pretty thorough and provides a lot of opportunity,” Harrison said.
Ward 4 Commissioner Sputty Cephas, who made the motion to postpone the demolition of the building at the previous meeting, agreed with Harrington. Cephas asked for a detailed report on the building’s issues and asked if it could be published.
“I think the transparency of what actually is wrong with the building is more key,” Cephas said.
Carroll said an overview of what it would cost to renovate the building will be provided as supporting documentation to the RFI.
Reporter Connie Connolly also contributed to this article.
