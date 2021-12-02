CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge’s mayor is on an indefinite leave of absence, according to a statement Tuesday evening from Council President Lajan Cephas.
“Please be advised that Mayor Bradshaw is currently on an indefinite unpaid leave of absence. During this temporary vacancy, all rights, powers, and duties of the mayor shall be assumed by Commission President Lajan Cephas in accordance with Sec. 3-21A of the City Charter,” the statement says. “As previously stated, the City’s council-manager form of municipal government ensures that the business of the City will remain unaffected during the mayor’s unpaid leave of absence.”
“It remains the sincerest hope of all of the commissioners that the mayor will do what is best for the City of Cambridge and its citizens and tender his resignation. Should he fail to do so, then the commissioners are prepared to pursue all available options under Maryland Law and the City Charter,” the statement says.
The City of Cambridge commissioners unanimously called for Mayor Andrew Bradshaw to resign in a vote during a closed session emergency meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
Bradshaw was arrested on Monday, Nov. 15, after a criminal information — a formal criminal charge — charging him with 50 counts of distribution of revenge porn was filed in the Dorchester County Circuit Court. He was released on his own recognizance just a few hours after his arrest.
The charges stem from a complaint made in May 2021 by a woman who was previously in a relationship with Bradshaw. The alleged victim told police that she discovered nude photos of herself posted on Reddit without her knowledge or consent.
The Reddit photos of the alleged victim contained racial slurs and sexually explicit language. The photos were posted by multiple accounts with various usernames hinting at the name and birthdate of the victim.
Police were able to trace the Reddit account activity via IP address to Bradshaw’s address in Cambridge. An initial search and seizure warrant was executed on the mayor’s home and offices in city hall on Aug. 4.
Each count carries a maximum penalty of two years in jail and a $5,000 fine. If Bradshaw was found guilty of every count and ordered to serve consecutive sentences, he could be facing up to 100 years in jail and $250,000 in fines.
As part of his special pretrial release conditions, Bradshaw is barred from using any form of social media. He will also have to check in with the county detention center at least once a week.
Maryland laws on revenge porn prohibit the nonconsensual distribution of a private visual representation of another which exposes their intimate body parts or displays them engaged in sexual activity, with the intent to harm, harass, intimidate, threaten or coerce the person depicted.
A scheduling conference for future hearing and trial dates will be held Dec. 6 in the Dorchester County Circuit Court.
