From left, Cambridge Mayor Stephen Rideout, Ward 3 Commissioner Jameson Harrington and Commission President Lajan Cephas listen to Police Chief Justin Todd’s presentation on data related to the city’s temporary juvenile curfew on at a City Council meeting July 10.
CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge Mayor Stephen Rideout is proposing an alternative ordinance to the juvenile curfew that he thinks the City Council will most likely vote to continue.
Following a presentation on crime data by Police Chief Justin Todd, Cambridge City Council voted 4 to 1 July 10 to have the city attorney draft an ordinance to reinstitute the juvenile curfew that was in effect from Feb. 1 to June 30.
Based on the data, the police department found the curfew had no measurable impact on crime, Todd said at the July 10 council meeting. However, Todd recommended the council reinstate the curfew.
In a memo Friday to the City’s Council, Rideout said his alternative ordinance would “provide services to families while continuing the curfew and providing the CPD with the access to the youth.”
In the memo, Rideout asked the city attorney to draft a curfew ordinance similar to the original one drafted for the February through June curfew, with some changes and additions. These include adding definitions for “Local Care Team” and “Family Service Plan” and altering language on enforcement procedures and penalties.
Rideout defines Local Care Team as a collaborative group of local family-serving agencies led by the Local Management Board. These agencies include: Dorchester County Public Schools, Dorchester County Department of Social Services, the Dorchester County Health Department and the Department of Juvenile Services.
The proposed change to enforcement procedures would make it so that parents and the Local Care Team are notified when a child is out past curfew. In the event of a second curfew violation, the Local Care Team would assess the need for voluntary services for the child or family.
The proposed change would eliminate the detention of a child by police officers in the event that a parent can’t be located immediately.
Rideout’s proposed alternative ordinance would also implement the Children in Need of Supervision process if the family refuses to participate in the voluntary services requested by the Local Care Team. In this process, the Department of Juvenile Services would have the authority to refer the youth to appropriate services, employ a pre-court supervision agreement where the youth and family agree to certain conditions like participating in services, or file a petition with the juvenile court.
In an email, Rideout said he believes his alternative ordinance is in line with community policing while also being more therapeutic and proactive.
“In my past working life, I was once told that you do not need a sledge hammer to crack a walnut,” he wrote in the email. “I have followed that principal so that behavior is changed by smaller steps that head in the right direction and are less punitive.”
