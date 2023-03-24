CAMBRIDGE — Brandon Hesson was sworn in as the assistant city manager for Cambridge during the March 13 council meeting. As assistant city manager, Hesson is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the city government.
Hesson said it was an honor to be back with the City of Cambridge, where he previously served as associate director of Economic and Community Development. He also served as executive director of Downtown Cambridge.
“Like a lot of other places right now, our community has its challenges, but I’m proud to work here,” Hesson said in a public post on his Facebook page after being sworn in. “A lot of people will tell you that pride is a bad thing. I try to wear my pride where everyone can see it, and it wouldn’t hurt if it were a little contagious.
“Let’s make it cool again to love where you are and the people you are with. We need each other.”
Prior to joining the City of Cambridge, Hesson served as the city manager of Fruitland. During his tenure, he successfully implemented several initiatives aimed at improving the city’s infrastructure, economic development and public safety.
Hesson holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Salisbury University and a Master of Business Administration from Wilmington University. He is also a graduate of the Salisbury University Institute for Public Affairs and Civic Engagement and the University of Delaware’s Municipal Clerks and Treasurers Institute.
Hesson is an active member of the International City/County Management Association and serves on the board of directors for the Maryland City/County Management Association. He said he is committed to working collaboratively with stakeholders to promote the growth and development of the communities he serves.
