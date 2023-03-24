Cambridge Assistant City Manager

Brandon Hesson of Cambridge, left, is sworn in as the assistant city manager during the Cambridge City Council meeting March 13 by City Manager Tom Carroll.

Cambridge Assistant City Manager

 PHOTO COURTESY BRANDON HESSON

CAMBRIDGE — Brandon Hesson was sworn in as the assistant city manager for Cambridge during the March 13 council meeting. As assistant city manager, Hesson is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the city government.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.