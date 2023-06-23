The corner of High and Cross streets in Cambridge on Monday June 19, 2023. According to City Council meeting documents, Cross Street has 14 non-owner-occupied residential properties that are not registered as rental properties.
High Street in Cambridge on Monday June 19, 2023. High Street has 56 non-owner-occupied residential properties that are not registered as rentals with the city, according to council meeting documents.
PHOTO BY MAGGIE TROVATO
CAMBRIGDE — Cambridge is working to improve registration of rental properties in the city.
In a City Council meeting last week, City Manager Tom Carroll said that nearly half of non-owner-occupied residential properties in Cambridge are not registered with the city.
The city’s registration, which it implemented over 12 years ago, is a way for Cambridge to know where rentals are and to make sure those rentals are fit for habitation, Carroll said in an interview.
Through a review of the Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation, the city found that, of 2,400 non-owner-occupied residential properties in the Maryland SDAT database, 1,422 are registered as rentals with the city.
The rest of the properties, unregistered with the city, could be rentals or could be used in some other capacity, Carroll said at the meeting. This is what the city wants to determine.
“We’re going to launch the next phase of analysis to figure out how we get these people who own the properties to either register or let us know that it’s not a rental property,” Carroll said.
Many of the properties that are not registered with the city are located in the Pine Street Neighborhood and West End historic districts.
Carroll said this is not surprising because the city’s historic districts are more densely populated.
“A number of these older homes were built originally as single family homes,” he said in an interview. “Over the years they were broken into multi-family units.”
According to data published by the city in last Monday’s council meeting documents, the highest numbers of these properties are located on Pine, Washington and High streets.
The city is working to identify short-term rentals, following an ordinance passed in September.
The ordinance requires all short-term rental property owners obtain a permit from the city. An application for owners to apply for the permit was released online in April. At last week’s council meeting, Carroll said 17 applications have been received so far.
The city has started contacting the owners of short-term rental properties who have not submitted applications to inform them of the ordinance and process to receive a permit.
