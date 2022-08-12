DENTON — The 4-H Park on Detour Road was hopping this weekend with live music, fresh lemonade, livestock competitions and carnival rides as the 2022 Caroline-Dorchester County Fair spanned Aug. 1 to Aug. 7. Friday brought an epic summer rainstorm. There were fair queens and princesses, cake auctions and perfectly grilled chicken. There was even ax throwing. Underlying all the diversion was a spirit of community and giving back to its younger members.
Del. John Mautz, R-37B, said, “We are here to celebrate our heritage and in particular it is great to have all the kids here, because this is all for you guys. We’re doing it. We’re celebrating them and eventually it is going to be your show. So thank you all for being here. Thanks for everybody for putting this together and God bless everybody. Let’s celebrate.”
County Commissioner Dan Franklin said, “It is about 4-H and the future of the agriculture here in the county. We enjoy it, but it is not about us. It is about all the kids and everything that they do and what they have to look forward to.”
“On behalf of the University of Maryland Extension Program with 4-H development, we really appreciate and are incredibly blessed to have not only a lot of wonderful supporters but also volunteers. A little known fact about our fair — it is all volunteers. Kudos to them, and kudos to you for your support. We appreciate all you have done, not just today but year round,” said Navonne M. Owen, 4-H educator.
The festivities began with local officials, the Chambers of Commerce from both counties, business owners, and 4-H dignitaries doing a ribbon cutting Wednesday evening. The red ribbon was cut by Eagle Scout Aiden Amalfitano. As the cut ribbon fell there was a triumphant, “Let the fair begin.”
The Royal Pageant put the contestants through a gauntlet of tasks. They had to answer questions and display a talent. One girl sang, “You Are My Sunshine,” and another girl did a makeup demonstration using her mom as a model. There were three judges and a caffeinated announcer who asked the contestants questions.
As the sun was setting on a perfect summer day, newly elected pageant queen Rebecca Brault said, “It feels awesome! I like the opportunity to share 4-H and the fair with the community. I won princess a few years ago. Pageants are fun. I would consider doing the Watermelon Queen as well as the outdoor show. There is a lot of responsibility, like handing out ribbons at fairs and to show the good things that 4-H has as well as helping out at Children’s Day. The tiara is a little heavy, but it feels good.”
And the Princess, Paige Taylor, 13, said, “My hands were sweating and I was very nervous. Now I have to hand out ribbons and do the parade at Christmas time and a lot of other stuff that I have to attend to, but I am willing to take that responsibility. I have been a 4-H’er for eight years. I show pigs. I have two pigs. Everyone should join 4-H. It is a lot of fun and you meet a lot of friends.”
There were also indoor exhibits that included an extensive art show and a botany contest. There were photographs, sculptures and paintings. There was also a wide-ranging cake contest where the kids baked the items and then auctioned them off to support 4-H. A cheerful full house under the Reger Pavilion had bidding paddles to get the cake they wanted. Some of the cakes went for over $300. The kids would parade around the bidding zone to show off their cake. The littlest kids would walk through the crowd with a parent to help avoid a disaster.
Long time 4-H supporter Joanne Wooters took the microphone to announce this years’ $1,000 scholarship winner. Since 2008 the Joanne C. Wooters Fair Scholarship Fund has been given out to a 4-Her who is about to go to college.
Wooters said, “This is one of the nicest things I get to do — to give $1,000 to a deserving youth to further his or her education. With the presentation tonight, I have given out $14,000 to date. Tonight’s recipient maintained a 4.0 GPA and is on the honor roll. This person has taken numerous leadership positions in 4-H and the National Honor Society and has completed all six levels of the Diamond Clover Project. Tonight’s recipient plans to attend University of Delaware, majoring in Agriculture and Natural Resources.”
“Without further to do, I present it to the 2021 Fair Queen Kaitlyn Bradley,” said Wooters.
Part of the cake auction money goes toward the scholarship.
Throughout the weekend there was musical entertainment by Jones Boys, The Amish Outlaws and Fuzzbox Piranha. Greased up kids were to chase pigs, and, of course, there was the watermelon eating contest. An archery contest let arrows fly. Rabbits, alpacas and beef were all shown, and everything from funnel cake to fried chicken was eaten. Celebrating country life and making sure it endures into the future was the name of the game.
