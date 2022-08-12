DENTON — The 4-H Park on Detour Road was hopping this weekend with live music, fresh lemonade, livestock competitions and carnival rides as the 2022 Caroline-Dorchester County Fair spanned Aug. 1 to Aug. 7. Friday brought an epic summer rainstorm. There were fair queens and princesses, cake auctions and perfectly grilled chicken. There was even ax throwing. Underlying all the diversion was a spirit of community and giving back to its younger members.

