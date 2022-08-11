Pictured left to right: Jeff Cornwell, President-Elect; Dr. Paula Turner, Dorchester County Public Schools; Derek “Doc” Sabedra, Assistant Administrator NDHS and Dorchester County traveler; Song-Hyon Jang, Past District Governor District 3650 Korea; Angie Hengst, Secretary
CAMBRIDGE — Derek “Doc” Sabedra, assistant administrator at North Dorchester High School, recently talked with members of the Rotary Club of Cambridge about his Dorchester County journey.
New to the county, Sabedra told the Rotarians he decided last year to make it his mission to visit one new Dorchester County location or event each week, starting Aug. 29, 2021. He began the experience with the Taylors Island Boat Docking Challenge and vowed to hit all corners of the county.
During his year, he said he has gone to places and participated in events most residents have never seen. Sabedra said he has eaten all types of food, attended parades, looked at murals, gone to sporting events, helped at Ironman 2021, attended a couple of Rotary meetings and so much more.
Sabedra has been an assistant principal at NDHS for three years and Dorchester County Public School athletics supervisor for two. After 22 years in education, Sabedra came to Dorchester County from the western shore where he was a teacher and school based mental health counselor.
Also at the meeting, visiting from Seoul, Korea, was Song-Hyon Jang, a Past Rotary District Governor from District 3650, who was visiting friends in Washington, D.C., when he traveled to Cambridge to attend the Rotary meeting.
