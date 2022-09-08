CAMBRIDGE — The Dorchester County Council met Tuesday, Sept.6, and one of the first things on the agenda was to commend the Nause-Waiwash Band of Indians Inc. Councilman Lenny Pfeffer talked about the group’s annual festival.
“Each year, a Native American festival is held in an effort to preserve its culture and educate the community and future generations of its history. The profits from the festival are being used for vital repairs to its longhouse, which is used for ceremonies, and the Wesley Chapel where natives gathered and several ancestors have been laid to rest,” said Pfeffer.
The festival is held in Vienna at the ball field under the water tower. This historic festival which has taken place annually for dozens of years features music, dance, storytelling, a tomahawk throw, a silent auction, baked goods and a special hoop dancer performance. The festival is coming up next weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18, opening at 10 a.m. each day.
Next, the council approved the hiring of Duc Trieu as new Recreation and Parks director. His first day will be Sept. 16.
Following that, the council heard from residents of Hoopers and Taylors islands about the shoreline erosion that is going on there and which needs to be fixed to prevent severe flooding in the future. Deborah SeBour of Taylors Island lives on the southern end of Punch Island road.
“What we’re looking to do is a breakwater, living shoreline, resiliency restoration project. As many of you know, Taylors Island is losing 15 to 19 feet of shoreline on an annual basis. Taylors Island actually protects the Taylors Island Wildlife Management Area and the back of Black Water Refuge, which is about 150 acres of prime conservation area,” said SeBour.
According to SeBour, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has allocated $15 million for the Chesapeake Bay Restoration area. Council President Jay Newcomb said help is coming their way soon.
“Right now we are having so many problems with erosion with the Punch Island road, Taylors Island and Hoopers Island areas. We need to do something, and hopefully there’s a big pot of money if we can get 75% and maybe from the state up to 95% of that project. It is a major advantage to get these projects up and going and funded,” said Newcomb.
One portion of a southern road on the island washed away, and there is only water there now.
“We’re going to have a work session with the citizens of the two groups, while we have a data study. They’re going to meet with the state, DNR and a federal delegation, and hopefully get this ball rolling,” said Newcomb.
Residents are asking the council for 25% of the project’s cost.
“We hope to get these projects going because there are several million dollars that was handed down from the federal government to help the shore erosion projects along the Chesapeake Bay. So Dorchester is at a prime location to get that money,” said Newcomb.
Next the council discussed large solar projects and rights of neighbors next to solar farms.
“With the solar, we had the planning commission and several members set out and wanted guidelines. We know that the state could override a lot of it, but we still feel as though we should have some screening and some set backs. Nobody on the council is against the solar but neighbors should have some protection from the projects, such as how close to the road and how close to a neighbor. So these are just some generic setbacks and requirements,” said Newcomb.
Solar farms require at least 14 acres and need to be located by a utility substation.
“It’s one of the solar projects to be implemented throughout the county that upset a lot of neighbors and people in the community that have said they’re looking at it and this will give trees and screening whereby we’re not out of sight, out of mind but at least they won’t be looking out their windows at all the solar panels. There will be some screening to help differentiate the projects from the residential areas,” said Newcomb.
The next Dorchester County Council meeting will be held on Tuesday Sept,. 2.
