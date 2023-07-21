HURLOCK — On Saturday, the Historical Freedom Shrine Advocacy Team will host a a celebration to kick off Historical Freedom Week. The event will be held at 10 a.m. at North Dorchester Middle School.
At the Dorchester County Council meeting on Monday, the council proclaimed July 22 through July 29 as Historical Freedom Week. The week celebrates the efforts of North Dorchester County residents to change Maryland voting practices. Those efforts resulted in the state’s 1986 amendment on voting.
Historical Freedom Shrine Advocacy Team co-leader Dr. Carl Barham spoke about the significance of the week as well as Saturday’s event at the meeting.
“The major focus of the celebration will be dedicated to telling the Historical Freedom Shrine story,” Barham said. “It will highlight the law that changed voting rights in Dorchester County.”
During the presentation, Barham gave an overview of the story.
“The story tells how a group of dedicated leaders and trailblazers successfully brought about voting reform through an amendment to the Maryland State Constitution,” he said. “Further, the story is about the important vote of Maryland citizens to approve the voting reform amendment in 1986.”
Barham recounted the “epiphany” he had years ago while visiting the Historical Freedom Shrine that is located in Hurlock.
“It was an overwhelming feeling of emotions and the urgency to stop my car and go and look at that monument,” he said. “What I saw and read became my passion and commitment to investigate and to educate the public.”
Council President Lenny Pfeffer read the Historical Freedom Week Proclamation during the meeting.
“The citizens of Dorchester County now have greater opportunities to participate in a political process by running for office as well as choosing who they want to represent them,” Pfeffer read.
Barham said the mission of the Historical Freedom Shrine Advocacy Team is to educate on, celebrate and preserve the Historical Freedom Shrine story.
“Particularly,” he added, “to pass this legacy along to our children.”
