CAMBRIDGE — Speakers at a meeting Thursday in southern Dorchester County highlighted the extreme need for more H2B visas for local crab picking houses.
The meeting was attended by local, state and federal officials, and members of the seafood and related industries, and multiple speakers made clear and plaintive statements about the crisis created by the current shortfall.
Of the 136,000 guest worker visas applied for, 33,000 were made available in the current allocation by the Department of Homeland Security. The visas are allocated through a lottery, and this year only one of the 10 Maryland seafood processors who requested workers received enough visas to operate.
Jack Brooks opened the meeting by describing how the picking houses were staffed when the first open; wives of watermen would pick the crabs in the seafood processing factories.
Brooks said over the years, the number of local pickers gradually diminished, with the industry almost withering away before the first H2B workers were used by A.E. Phillips, a development that caught on with some processors, including the Brooks family’s J.M. Clayton, who were similarly in need of the highly specialized labor.
Brooks said some seafood processors resisted bringing in outside labor. He quoted one who told him, “I’ll close before I use foreign workers.”
“Well,” Brooks said, “those places are gone now. Once these places are gone, they’re gone, they’re not coming back.”
In 2005 the cap became associated with the visa program, at which time a returning worker exemption was added with the expectation of the visa shortage being resolved in three years with a planned comprehensive immigration reform. That planned reform did not take place, but the downturn in the economy alleviated the pressure on the seafood factories, as the demand for H2B workers fell despite the demand for seafood remaining steady.
Around 2015, the rebounding economy increased demand across the board for visas for non-agricultural seasonal workers, again putting pressure on the Chesapeake Bay area seafood factories.
Brooks pointed out W.T. Ruark, the factory the meeting was being held in, had missed out on workers in the annual lottery more than once in recent years. The factory is currently on the market for sale.
“We’ve got a real train wreck here, a real catastrophe ... we need an immediate solution for this year, and we need a long-term, permanent solution,” Brooks said.
Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Joe Bartenfelder said Gov. Larry Hogan recently recognized the gravity of the issue with a letter to Maryland’s federal delegation.
"The H2Bs are necessary, important and vital for the industry," Bartenfelder said of the program, which has a $140 million economic impact on the Maryland's economy, supporting 1,200 jobs in the state. "We don't want to see any more 'For Sale' signs go up."
Darlene Ruark spoke on behalf of her family, the owners of the crab house hosting the event. Ruark said the family had been in the business since 1948, and had been using H2B workers since the 1980s. She spoke highly of the quality of the workers they have used, who she said often become likely family after returning for many consecutive years.
Now, without the workers, she says "We just can't do it anymore."
Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce President Bill Christopher emphasized the impact on local and state business beyond the seafood industry. He also said the lottery system made it difficult to conduct business, to "gamble as to whether you are going to be open each year." Christopher emphasized that increased H2B visas would not take jobs from Americans, citing the widespread local need for workers. He said the shortfall would broadly impact the local economy and do long-term damage.
Pete White from Capt. White's Seafood talked about the retail side of the equation, based on his experience selling Maryland crab products on the western shore near Washington, D.C. White said his customers buy less crab meat when Maryland-sourced meat is not available, decreasing his need for employees.
"It's detrimental not only to my business, but to the employees that I can't hire," White said.
Jeanne Phillips's husband and son are in the crab business, and her daughter owns and operates the singular local store.
"Everybody on Hoopers Island does something water related. It's this constant ripple effect," she said of the shortage of pickers that leads to a diminished demand for workers in all of the tangential businesses in the rural fishing community. To the federal lawmakers, she said, "We just need you to help us help our own local economy."
Travis Todd of Ocean Odyssey in Cambridge said the shortage of pickers disrupts his restaurant.
"People come ... to Dorchester County for that authenticity (local crab meat)," Todd said. "I don't know if I'm even going to be able to buy Maryland crab meat, and I'm in Dorchester County. If I can't even have crab cakes on the menu, and that's what our business is, we're in a tight spot. I don't have something we can just substitute in and change what we've been doing for decades."
John Shields is an owner of Gertrude's Chesapeake Kitchen, a restaurant at the Baltimore Museum of Art.
"It's like Groundhog Day," Shields said of yearly crisis of the H2B shortfall. "It's about businesses, it's about livelihoods, it's about people, it's about families, it's about a culinary heritage."
Robert T. Brown of the Maryland Waterman's Association said the one crab picking house that was allocated visas through the lottery wasn't going to be able to meet the demand from restaurants, and it wasn't going to be able to sustain watermen either. Brown said the crab left unpicked would drive down the price for premium No. 1 males, causing further financial harm to watermen and seafood distributors.
Bryan Hall, one of the owners of the four generation G.W. Hall picking house, said he has been on both sides of the lottery issue. His business didn't receive visas for the last two years, but was the only crab factory to get H2B visas this year. He said 30 crabbers depend on his business to buy their catches. "It's not right for my company to be a winner, and the rest of them that need it as bad as I do to be a loser," Hall said. "It's also not right for the government to pick and choose winners. A third of us win, two-thirds of us go home without pay."
Collen Ruark of Rippons Brothers recalled the relationships with guest workers she developed over the years as she grew up on Lower Hoopers Island. "Many of the ladies ... have been coming since I was 2 years old," she said. "When we get years like this (with no H2B workers), it's completely heartbreaking." She said her 18-month-old daughter already loves to visit the crab house in the summer, as she did when she was a little girl.
"All it does is absolutely break my heart knowing that if my daughter one day wants to do this, she probably is not (going to be able to)," Ruark said. Ruark said she is one of the few her age that have stayed in the community, and that no locals want to pick crabs.
Russell Hall Seafood's Harry Phillips said that his business opened in 1939, but closed from 1986 due to a shortage of workers. He was able to reopen with H2B workers in 1992.
"We need to continue with these workers, or we will definitely have to close. Without these workers, the crab industry will be devastated," Phillips said. "This room is full of old-time, hardworking American people. We want to do it the old way, we want to work, we want to pay our taxes, and it's the same way with the migrant workers, they pay their taxes, they go home."
Old Salty's Seafood's Jay Newcomb said prior to using the H2B program in 1989, he had two crab pickers. One day a waterman brought him 142 bushels of crabs.
"He was raisin' heck because I couldn't buy the next day," Newcomb said, "that was enough crabs for two weeks with two pickers." Newcomb said the program was essential to the industry moving forward. "This is so effective for this county," said Newcomb, adding that the two poorest counties in Maryland, Somerset and Dorchester, both needed the economic activity the fully staffed crab houses makes possible.
Brooks, speaking as one of the owners of J.M. Clayton, related the story of winning a statewide contest by offering the most amount of summer jobs. Of 50 crab picker jobs he promised to hire, there were zero applicants.
Brice Phillips of A.E. Phillips said all of the industry members in the room were interconnected. Phillips said that a 90% shortfall would devastate the industries adjacent to the crab processors, like crab equipment supplies and boat maintenance. He said that while A.E. Phillips imports a large amount of crab meat from abroad, "There is nothing in the world like Maryland crab meat."
"We need different tactics, we've been doing the same thing for so many years and nothing's working," he said. Phillips said he attended a similar meeting two years ago and felt hopeful, but when he walked into the meeting on Thursday, "I felt like ... I was walking into a funeral ... We're delivering the eulogy for W.T. Ruark today."
"Who is it going to be next year? Who is it going to be the year after that?" he asked. "This is a real, real problem for the people in these communities."
"This is a problem without a solution for 25 years," said Aubrey Vincent of Lindy's Seafood, "It's unacceptable." "There have been some stopgap solutions, but we need a permanent fix," Vincent said.
U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin's Eastern Shore Representative Kimberly Kratovil and U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen's Eastern Shore Regional Director Melissa Kelly both shared statements from their respective offices.
"Please continue (reaching out)," said Kratovil after sharing Cardin's statement, "Your voices are not falling on deaf ears."
"No business can survive for long if its success relies on winning a lottery," said Kelly while sharing Van Hollen's statement.
U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md.-1st, spoke last, beginning his remarks by calling the guest worker problem a "political issue."
"This is confused with immigration," Harris said, "This has nothing to do with immigration. These are temporary foreign workers who come here, do a job, pay payroll taxes which they will never collect on. On the left, it's a union issue, and on the right, it's an immigration issue."
He said the stopgaps done in recent years aren't enough, and he identified possible solutions.
The first solution would be to raise the quota to more than the demand. "There's opposition to doing that, I don't think it's realistically going to happen," he said.
Another solution would be to eliminate seafood from the overall H2B quota, a possibility Harris is working on with colleagues who similarly represent seafood areas. That solution would address the seafood worker shortage but not in other areas of need on the Eastern Shore like the tourism industry.
A third solution would be moving some jobs like landscaping in the H2B category to the H2A quota.
Harris sees the possibility of a returning worker exception as "the Holy Grail" solution to the problem. Harris said his is working with Democrat colleagues to get a permanent exemption for H2B workers who are returning for subsequent seasons into the upcoming appropriations bill, where, if passed in the House of Representatives, would need approval in the Senate as well.
He said the inherent flaw in the stopgap measure is that it is a lottery system, and is therefore not fair. A solution if the other efforts fail would be to make the allocations proportionate for all applicants, so that no business would be left with no workers in the event of a shortfall, but instead all would receive a share, albeit less than their initial request.
The final possibility Harris introduced was the Biden administration responding to a forthcoming request to release more visas.
Harris said his preferences would be the returning worker exemption or the an exemption for seafood industry requests.
"Keep at it, folks," he concluded.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
