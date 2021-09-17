Sorry, an error occurred.
Jojo Ruark reverses the Next Generation.
Hoopers Island Boat Docking organizers present Pam and Phil Jones with the only copy of the original artwork featured on this year’s event t-shirts.
Jamie Marshall reserves the Heather Nicole.
Jamie Marshall throws a hoop from the Heather Nicole.
Dusty Flowers looks to the stern as he backs Island Fever into the docking slip.
Billy Ward concentrates as he throws a hoop.
Billy Ward tosses the third hoop as he docks the Brystal.
Brystal kicks out a cloud of black smoke.
FISHING CREEK — The Hoopers Island Boat Docking went off without hitch, and with a lot of hitches as boat captains competed in the annual fundraising competition.
The competition to benefit the Hoopers Island Volunteer Fire Company was held on Sunday, Sept. 12, at the P.L. Jones Boatyard in Fishing Creek.
Ryan Kastel in Kastel Bros. came in first in the small boats category, Will Watkins took first in medium boats in No Smoke and John Ashton placed first in large boat in Miss Julie.
Derrick Hoy and his crew on Crusher took the teams category, and Ashton and Hoy won the shootouts for over 36 foot and under 36 foot boats respectively.
