Two of the candidates for mayor of Hurlock have served on the town council. In this 2016 file photo, pictured from left at the table are council members Russell Murphy, Jerry Rhue, Bonnie Franz, Mayor Joyce Spratt, council president Rev. Charles Cephas and town attorney Robert Merriken.
Janet Seeds is a 2021graduate of the Maryland Constitution class. Back row, from left: Ted Bryant, Carla Spear, Johnny Mautz, Mark Robbins, David Cook and Chris Adams. Front row, left to right: Victoria Bradley, Tracy Taylor, Janet Seeds, David Beverly, John Abbott and Caryn Abbott.
PHOTO BY CONNIE CONNOLLY
HURLOCK — The Town of Hurlock will hold an election for the office of mayor from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Hurlock Elementary School. The school is located at 301 Charles Street in Hurlock.
The candidates for mayor are Charles T. Cephas Sr., Jerry Rhue Sr., and Janet Seeds. The Dorchester Star asked the three candidates the same two questions: “What are the most important issues facing the Town of Hurlock?” and “Why are you the best candidate for mayor?”
Cephas said the main issues are economic development, municipal infrastructure and affordable housing. He said his 20 years of experience as a council member, 10 of which he served as council president, uniquely prepared him for municipal management and budgeting.
Rhue said the main issues are municipal infrastructure, supporting the volunteer fire department and economic development. He said his lifelong roots in Hurlock, concern for the future and ongoing history of service as a volunteer firefighter make him the best candidate for mayor.
Seeds said her main priorities are restoring a sense of community, ensuring citizens are heard and equipping the people of the town to solve problems. She said her integrity, desire to serve and personal and professional community involvement make her the best candidate for mayor.
