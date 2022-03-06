Hurlock Elementary’s Young Gentlemen received a hands-on lesson in chivalry during the school’s drive-thru food pantry. The boys’ group helped pack supplies, organize boxes and load vehicles after school on Feb. 28.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
The Young Gentlemen of Hurlock Elementary helped out with the school’s drive-thru food pantry. They stayed late after school and worked hard to organize supplies and load up vehicles.
HURLOCK — On Monday afternoon, Feb. 28, Hurlock Elementary School hosted a drive-through food pantry from 4 to 5 p.m. The Young Gentlemen of Hurlock, led by Mr. De’Montray Slacum, assisted with packing items, organizing boxes and loading up vehicles.
Hurlock Elementary’s Young Gentlemen are a group of boys learning character and responsibility, becoming the best young men they can be. Being a gentleman includes giving back to the community and helping others, and the school thanked them for their help in a Facebook post.
“Great job, gentlemen!” the post said.
The pantry distributed frozen food, dry goods, household supplies and personal hygiene items at the school’s bus loop.
Hurlock Elementary’s next food drive is scheduled for March 28 from 4 to 5 p.m.
