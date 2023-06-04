CAMBRIDGE — Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina, a waterfront resort located on 342 acres in Cambridge, recently announced Shane Nicolopoulos as general manager. In his new role, Nicolopoulos oversees the daily operations of the 400-room waterfront resort, 18-hole River Marsh Golf Club, full-service Sago Spa & Salon, 37,000-feet of meeting space, multiple on-site restaurants and 50-slip marina.
“We are pleased to welcome Shane Nicolopoulos as general manager of Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay,” said Yvette Edwards, Vice President Field Operations, Hyatt Hotels Corporation. “Shane’s extensive experience paired with his commitment to become a part of the community and foster a welcoming environment for both local and visiting guests, makes him an incredible asset to our Hyatt family. We look forward to seeing Shane continue his positive impact on his team and to the premier guest experiences available on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.”
With nearly 25 years of experience, Nicolopoulos began his Hyatt career as a corporate management trainee at Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando. Throughout his tenure with the company, he has held various management and leadership positions, from executive housekeeping manager at Hyatt Regency Windwatch on Long Island, N.Y. to director of rooms at Hyatt Regency Orange County, Hyatt Regency Albuquerque and Hyatt Regency Scottsdale. He was promoted to general manager in 2017 at Andaz San Diego and most recently held the position at Hyatt Regency Portland in Oregon.
Originally from Massachusetts, Nicolopoulos received a Bachelor of Science Degree in hotel, motel and restaurant management from Johnson & Wales University.
“I am thrilled to join the amazing team at Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay and to getting involved with the vibrant community in Cambridge, Maryland,” said Nicolopoulos. “I am truly inspired by Cambridge’s energizing spirit and rich history. I am looking forward to being an active member of the community and supporting the economy by welcoming guests to our beautiful Eastern Shore location.”
Nicolopoulos will relocate to Maryland with his wife Kylene of 16 years, his two sons Nikolas and Loukas, and their dog Wylie. When he’s not at work, Nicolopoulos enjoys outdoor sports including snowboarding and skiing.
