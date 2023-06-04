Shane Nicolopoulos is the new general manager at the Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina, in Cambridge

Shane Nicolopoulos is the new general manager at the Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina, in Cambridge.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

CAMBRIDGE — Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina, a waterfront resort located on 342 acres in Cambridge, recently announced Shane Nicolopoulos as general manager. In his new role, Nicolopoulos oversees the daily operations of the 400-room waterfront resort, 18-hole River Marsh Golf Club, full-service Sago Spa & Salon, 37,000-feet of meeting space, multiple on-site restaurants and 50-slip marina.

Tags

Newsletters

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.