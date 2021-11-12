CAMBRIDGE — Even though the missing place in their lives can never be filled, a mother and daughter finally have a sense of closure after learning that the man who murdered corrections officer Gregory Guy Collins in 2001 will be spending the rest of his life in jail.
During an emotional hearing on Friday, Nov. 5, Circuit Judge Brett Wilson sentenced John Michael Ingersoll Jr., 48, to life in jail without the possibility of parole — the maximum sentence for the first- and second-degree murder charges he was convicted of in June. An additional 20 years were added for using an illegally possessed handgun in the murder. He will serve the remainder of his sentence in a maximum security jail.
The sentencing closes the door on a 20-year case, which remained cold until September 2019 when Ingersoll was arrested and indicted in connection with the murder. Recordings obtained during evidence collection revealed Ingersoll admitting to the crime.
Even before the official sentencing began, Ingersoll’s defense attorney Michelle Moodispaw asked Wilson to consider granting Ingersoll a new trial, citing that certain pieces of evidence that she’d tried to exclude from the June trial had a cumulative prejudicial effect on the case and the jury’s verdict.
In response, Wilson stated he didn’t find the jury’s verdict to be against the weight of the evidence presented at the trial and denied the motion for a new trial.
Prior to sentencing, Wilson heard victim impact statements from Collins’ family members in order to give them an opportunity to share the depth of the murder’s traumatic impacts on their lives.
In a tear-filled statement, Collins’s widow Lena Williams told the court about the intense emptiness and heartbreak she’s felt in the 20 years since his death, saying that there would always be a hole in her heart. She also described her depression and fear following the murder, along with the anger she feels towards Ingersoll for robbing her daughter Sydney of a life with and memories of her father.
When Sydney was old enough to understand, Lena had to tell her that her father had been murdered — “a conversation a mother should never have with a child,” she said. Despite losing Collins, Lena made sure that Sydney grew up knowing that her father was a great and unselfish man.
“I just wish I had one conversation with my dad,” said Sydney Collins, the now-20-year-old daughter of Gregory Collins.
When Sydney spoke in front of the court, she tearfully described the pain of having her dad “ripped out of my life before it ever truly began,” along with the tough realization that she’ll never be able to make memories with him. She shared some of her everyday battles resulting from the murder: depression, anxiety and abandonment issues, and the constant fear that one of her loved ones could be taken out of her life in the same way as her dad.
The persistent memories were also hard for Sydney to escape; she had to pass by the crime scene on Indiantown Road every day when she was in elementary school.
“I can never get my father back, but I can get closure,” she said.
Wilson also heard a statement from Ingersoll, allowing him to express remorse for his actions to the family.
A choked up Ingersoll addressed Lena and Sydney, apologizing for the pain his actions caused to their family.
“I’m sorry my lies caused you pain, but that’s all they were — lies,” Ingersoll said, adding that the real killer was still out there.
The pre-sentence investigation reviewed by Wilson report helped paint a picture of Ingersoll, who grew up with a difficult background. Ingersoll lost his mother when he was 13 months old, and his father was uninvolved in his upbringing and left him to his grandparents. The report indicated that his issues with substance abuse began when he was 9. Ingersoll also began getting into trouble at a young age, Wilson said.
When he was incarcerated as an adult at ECI, Ingersoll thought he found the family he’d never had — a family that was unfortunately part of the Dead Man Incorporated gang, Wilson said. Ingersoll wasn’t a lifetime violent criminal, but his association with the gang brought him to the current circumstances.
During the sentencing, Wilson said, “The life of Gregory Collins is suspended in time; he is forever 32.”
Collins never got to experience many of the joys of having a child due to a crime resulting from upset over an insult he allegedly gave Ingersoll when Ingersoll was incarcerated at ECI, Wilson said. The insult that, if ignored, would change a family’s lives drastically, he added, referencing the original incident that reportedly incited Ingersoll against Collins.
Wilson added that during his career, he’d presided over dozens of homicide cases, but had only doled out a sentence of life without parole a few times. That type of sentence, he said, is something he personally felt should be reserved for the most heinous crimes.
The senseless nature of Ingersoll’s crimes led Wilson to hand down a sentence of life without parole plus 20 years for the firearms charge.
After hearing the disposition, a variety of reactions were seen across the courtroom. Ingersoll looked around the room and shook his head before Wilson thanked him for being compliant throughout the trial process.
At the front of the room, Lena Williams wiped away tears of relief while standing next to her daughter Sydney. Ingersoll’s wife approached the two with tears in her eyes and hugged Sydney, saying that she still didn’t believe he had done it.
