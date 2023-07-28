Homes on High Street in the Pine Street neighborhood in Cambridge. At a July 24 Cambridge City Council meeting, the city attorney read four draft ordinances for the city to purchase properties in the Pine Street neighborhood.
Cambridge Mayor Stephen Rideout at a June 29 economic development roundtable at ArtBar 2.0 in Cambridge. Rideout proposed an alternative to a juvenile curfew ordinance that Cambridge City Council will vote on in August.
PHOTO BY MAGGIE TROVATO
CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge City Attorney Charles D. “Chip” MacLeod read a slew of ordinances Monday that will be voted on by Cambridge City Council in August.
The first ordinance is to reinstate the juvenile curfew that was in place from February through June. The other four ordinances are to purchase properties in the Pine Street neighborhood.
All five ordinances were read for the first time at Monday’s meeting. On Aug. 14, the ordinances will be read again, public hearings will be held, and commissioners will vote on them.
On July 10, City Council voted 4 to 1 to have the city attorney draft an ordinance to reinstitute the juvenile curfew.
At Monday’s meeting, the council agreed to allow MacLeod to draft Mayor Stephen Rideout’s proposed amendments to the ordinance to be read, along with the original ordinance, at the second ordinance reading in August.
In a memo to the City’s Council published July 21, Rideout proposed an alternative ordinance to the juvenile curfew. Rideout’s amendments would add definitions and change aspects of the enforcement and penalty procedures. For example, it would eliminate the detention of a child by police officers in the event that a parent can’t be located immediately.
Rideout asked for the council to approve the drafting of this alternative so that the amendments may be discussed at the August meeting.
“And then possibly the council (may) wish to modify the original ordinance in some way,” Rideout.
The other ordinances read at Monday’s meeting, to acquire several Pine Street properties, would cost the city a total of $71,500.
City Manager Tom Carroll said at least two of the properties would be made a part of the Homeownership Works, or HOW, program. The state program, administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, was created to increase affordable homeownership opportunities.
“In other words, single family homes would be built either on these properties or adjacent to these properties,” Carroll said.
Another property on Douglas Street, adjacent to an existing city property, would be used for a partnership with Four Eleven Kitchen. The property would have a community garden as well as a place for people who are food insecure to get food, Carroll said.
Carroll said funds for the acquisition of these properties is available in the budget from the city’s land bank program. He added the city might be able to use state grants from the HOW program as well.
“It remains to be determined how much of these acquisitions can be acquired using HOW resources,” he said.
