CAMBRIDGE — Chad Malkus, city commissioner for Ward 5, is running for City Council Ward 1, the position currently held by Commissioner Brian Roche. Malkus has served Ward 5 for the past several years, but moved to Ward 1 a year ago and Roche recently to Ward 5, necessitating the need for a special election, which will be held on June 6.
Malkus was raised in Cambridge on his family’s farm on the Little Blackwater River. He graduated from Cambridge-South Dorchester High School in 1990, where he was junior and senior class president. In 1994 he received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Clemson University in Clemson, South Carolina where he majored in Secondary Education & English. He later received his Juris Doctor from the University of Baltimore School of Law and was admitted as an attorney to the Maryland Bar in 2002.
Malkus practiced law throughout the State of Maryland for two decades, focusing in the areas of land use, corporate & real estate law, environmental law, and trusts and estates. He currently serves as a vice president and senior fiduciary advisor for a national banking corporation. He also teaches Trusts and Estates as well as the capstone course in Financial Planning at the Purdue School of Business at Salisbury University.
“I have greatly enjoyed serving the citizens of Ward 5 over these past few years.” Malkus said. “We still have a lot of work left to do in the City, and I am grateful for the opportunity to work for the citizens of Ward 1. I have lived in Ward 1 many times throughout my life, including in the West End and later on Glasgow Street.”
Malkus said he has worked closely with Roche concerning many of the issues facing the citizens of Ward 1, including the Mill Street School, the City Marina, water and sewer system upgrades, overhauling code enforcement, and bicycle and pedestrian safety.
“I want to continue our work towards realization of the vision for a vibrant waterfront district, a thriving Main Street, a safe, walkable community, and cutting much of the red tape that impacts businesses in Cambridge,” he said.
Last year, Malkus was appointed by Governor Larry Hogan to the Chesapeake Bay Critical Areas Commission. He has been an active and integral part of the Cambridge business and professional community for many years, serving on numerous boards and charitable committees. The revitalization of Cambridge’s historic downtown district as well as its scenic waterfront has been a driving passion.
He served on the Board of Cambridge Mainstreet for many years, eventually becoming its president. He has also served on the boards of the Dorchester Chamber of Commerce. He is a lifelong member of Immanuel United Church of Christ. At the state level, Malkus served as chairman of the March of Dimes gala, and as president of the Board of Directors of the Maryland Alzheimer’s Association.
As an attorney in Dorchester County, he served as president of the Dorchester County Bar Association. He also acted as the attorney for Dorchester County Planning and Zoning.
For over 15 years, Malkus has been the founder and organizer of the annual Kite Festival at Sailwinds Park. He also drafted and championed zoning legislation to allow for farm wineries in Dorchester County, and he successfully led the effort to rename Great Marsh Park after the late community leader Gerry Boyle. Most recently, he spearheaded the effort for new fencing and substantial improvements to the Cambridge Cemetery and the Cedar Street gateway.
