CAMBRIDGE — Chad Malkus, city commissioner for Ward 5, is running for City Council Ward 1, the position currently held by Commissioner Brian Roche. Malkus has served Ward 5 for the past several years, but moved to Ward 1 a year ago and Roche recently to Ward 5, necessitating the need for a special election, which will be held on June 6.

