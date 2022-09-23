CAMBRIDGE — A Cambridge man was arrested and later released on personal recognizance Wednesday, Sept. 21, after he was seen waving a gun at another person.
Officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to the 800 block of Maces Lane just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a male in a white pickup truck waving a gun at another individual.
Police located the vehicle at the Cambridge Inn and identified the operator as 20-year-old Jabron Cooper.
After further investigation, officers found a green Kel Tec Sub 2000 — described by police as a "pistol caliber carbine" — under the driver's seat. Ammunition was also found in the vehicle.
Police said Cooper is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous conviction.
Cooper also had seven grams of suspected cocaine in his possession.
He was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute a narcotic, transport of a firearm in relation to drug trafficking, possession of a gun while convicted of a disqualifying crime and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cooper was seen by a district court commissioner the same evening and released on his own recognizance.
He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in the Dorchester County District Court on Oct. 19.
The area where Cooper was reportedly seen waving a gun is just three blocks away from Maces Lane Middle School, and just under a mile from Edgewood Avenue, where a fatal shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon.
