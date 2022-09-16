CAMBRIDGE — After just over two hours of deliberation Friday, a jury found the man accused of fatally stabbing Roderick Russ Jr. in October 2020 to be guilty of second-degree assault in connection to the murder.
The jury found Ryshon Kelly, 24, of Cambridge, guilty of second-degree assault, a misdemeanor charge, in connection with the murder of 26-year-old Russ.
Kelly had initially been facing four charges at the start of the trial: second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and wearing or carrying a dangerous/deadly weapon with intent to injure another individual. A first-degree murder charge was dismissed Monday, the day before the trial began.
The charges stemmed from a late October 2020 social gathering turned violent, with several physical scuffles among attendees leading to a fight resulting in Russ’s death.
Officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to the 700 block of Douglas Street shortly after midnight on Oct. 24, 2020, for a reported stabbing. Upon their arrival, officers found Russ collapsed on the ground suffering from a stab wound to the chest.
Russ sustained a single stab wound to the left side of his chest, which was later revealed to have cut through to his heart. He was taken to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Dorchester, where lifesaving measures were unsuccessful and he died of his injury.
A Dorchester County medic who responded to the scene testified during the trial, describing the scene that night as “pretty chaotic,” with a large crowd swarming around Russ.
Following the incident, officers conducted multiple interviews and spoke with witnesses who told police the stabbing was preceded by an altercation with Kelly, who fled the scene.
A CPD officer who responded to the scene also testified that the scene was chaotic with high emotions and stress. She recalled talking to some people who claimed they knew who stabbed Russ, but weren’t going to snitch.
Prosecutors Amanda Leonard and Ella Disharoon argued in the trial’s opening statements that it was clear that Kelly was the person who stabbed Russ after a physical fight based on witness testimony and video footage of the street.
The prosecution also emphasized that Kelly had multiple opportunities to leave the gathering that night, but chose to reinitiate confrontation and killed Russ after he threw one punch at Kelly.
Kelly’s defense attorney James Rhodes focused on the hostile environment leading up to the stabbing that night, pointing out multiple arguments within groups of friends. Kelly had been attacked twice while attempting to break up other fights, and was punched for no apparent reason by Russ, he said.
He also raised doubts about witness testimony, pointing out that witnesses had been drinking and gave multiple versions of events — assertions that were later supported by one witness acknowledging that she lied in her initial interview with police, and others admitting they were drunk at the time of the incident.
Rhodes argued that there was no question that the incident was self-defense: Kelly feared for his safety following the earlier acts of aggression, and the state would be unable to prove intentional harm.
Several witnesses present at the Douglas Street gathering testified during the trial, sharing what they remembered from that night. While all had been drinking, they were able to identify themselves, Russ and Kelly in surveillance footage, and all identified Kelly as the one who stabbed Russ.
Throughout the trial, Rhodes intensely scrutinized the legitimacy of the witnesses' testimony, questioning them and revealing inaccuracies between police interviews and statements made on the witness stand.
Kelly also chose to testify at his trial to share his perspective on the night Russ was killed.
He described observing multiple arguments between his friends at the party and attempting to calm everyone down and break up the fights. After several scuffles, Kelly recalled Russ hitting him. From there, it all “happened so fast,” he said.
Kelly admitted to opening the blade of his knife — later described as an inexpensive, quick-open pocket knife — and swinging at Russ one time to “keep him at bay,” he said. He said that he didn’t know he made contact with Russ until he heard a woman yelling at him to run.
Kelly said that he didn’t mean to hurt Russ; he was just trying to protect himself. He recalled crying and losing sleep about it, and said he prayed that Russ would pull through.
He added that he was aware of the arrest warrant issued after the incident, along with threats and people looking for him, through social media. He voiced fear of someone hurting him if he was incarcerated.
Closing statements in the case began Friday morning.
Prior to closing statements, Dorchester Circuit Judge Brett Wilson spoke to the jury, explaining that they had the option to consider a guilty finding for manslaughter if they weren't able to convict Kelly of second-degree murder.
Wilson explained the legal definition of each charge to the jury, delineating the four key components of a “pure” self-defense: that the accused is not the initial aggressor, that the accused believed that he was in danger of death or serious harm, that that belief of imminent harm was reasonable, and that the force used was not excessive and that the accused had not passed on an opportunity to safely retreat.
In the first portion of the prosecution’s closing argument, Leonard said the “wholly undisputed” fact of the case was that Kelly “plunged a knife into Roderick’s chest,” and said the surveillance camera footage and witness testimony all agreed.
Leonard acknowledged that while some of the testimony was difficult to follow, “minor inconsistencies” in the testimonies of the state’s witnesses “didn’t make them liars, it [made] them human.”
She pointed out the length of time — 693 days — from the initial statements of the witnesses to police, but she also referred to the emotion displayed by the prosecution’s witness in contrast to what she called the lack of emotion from Kelly when he took the stand, honing in on Kelly’s statement, “I even cried a little.”
Echoing his statements at the start of the trial, Rhodes said Kelly had clearly acted in self-defense and that Kelly’s action fell within the parameters of legal self defense.
Rhodes asserted that Kelly was not the aggressor, and that he believed there was a serious threat to his safety, as evidenced by Kelly’s testimony that he saw Russ receive a knife from another witness that night. Rhodes said that belief in that threat was reasonable based on the two other altercations Kelly had been involved in, and that Kelly’s response to Russ was brief and that Kelly had no chance to safely retreat.
The defense attorney told the members of the jury that reasonable doubt meant that they should be able to act without reservation, and he criticized the testimony of the three witnesses who were present at the time of Russ’s death.
Rhodes asked the jury if they would rely on the quality of the testimony of those witnesses as advice to buy a car or house.
“Without reservation, would you sign?" he asked. "Absolutely not, you can’t believe what they said without reservation."
Rhodes argued that Kelly’s actions were legal self-defense, that Kelly had no ill intent and had tried to act as a peacemaker until he did act to defend himself.
In the second portion of the prosecution’s closing, Leonard reiterated that all witnesses agreed Kelly killed Russ, and that mistakes in witnesses’ recollection did not change the fact that Kelly used a knife in a disproportionate and unwarranted action.
“You cannot bring a knife to a fist fight,” Leonard said.
Leonard had the jury watch the surveillance footage of the incident again, stopping throughout to explain the prosecution’s view of what was happening.
She cited instances where Kelly should have acted differently or left the area if he had, “fear throughout his body,” or if he believed that Russ was armed with a knife.
“Here comes Ryshon, following his attackers again,” she said while narrating action after the two initial altercations involving Kelly prior to Russ striking Kelly in the face, and Kelly reacting by stabbing Russ.
Leonard said that the final incident occurred about two minutes after Russ had been given a knife before immediately throwing it away. She closed by stating that Rhodes’s argument of self-defense was a “Hail Mary," and that Kelly used force that was excessive, unreasonable and there was nothing to show he was afraid.
Two hours later, the jury rendered their verdict: guilty of second-degree assault, a misdemeanor in Maryland.
The maximum penalty for second-degree assault is 10 years in jail and/or a $2,500 fine.
Kelly is scheduled for sentencing at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 18.
