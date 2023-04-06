EASTON — The man convicted in the July shooting death of his uncle in Easton was sentenced to 40 years in prison Monday.
Talbot County Circuit Judge Stephen H. Kehoe handed down a life sentence with all but 40 years suspended to Jalyn Barney, 22, of St. Michaels.
Barney pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in January for fatally shooting his uncle, 41-year-old George Barney III, last summer.
The case against Jalyn stemmed from a verbal argument with his uncle that escalated to a physical, then deadly, confrontation just before 6:30 p.m. on July 3, 2022.
Talbot County State’s Attorney Joseph Coale, who prosecuted the case, said in January that Jalyn had called George shortly before 5 p.m. that day asking him to pick him up from a house in Dorchester County and bring him to his grandmother’s home on Prospect Avenue in Easton. The phone call was reportedly heated, and George had described Jalyn as disrespectful.
Coale said George told Jalyn they would “fight it out like men,” and Jalyn had told George he would kill and shoot him.
Jalyn’s mother, 42-year-old Charlene Morton, who pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact of first-degree murder in connection to George’s death, picked up Jalyn and brought him to the Easton home.
As Morton pulled up to the property, Jalyn got out of her SUV. George ran out of the house to confront Jalyn, and the two began physically fighting in the front yard.
Coale said Jalyn called Morton and asked her to pick him up, then called George back and threatened to shoot and kill him, according to George’s wife, who was with George for the call.
As Morton was driving back to Easton with Jalyn, George’s mother called her in an attempt to prevent Jalyn from coming to Prospect Avenue. The phone was handed off to Jalyn, and George’s mother told him to not come to the house.
When the mother and son arrived at the Prospect Avenue home, Jalyn got out of Morton’s SUV with a bag and other belongings. As family members came outside, George and Jalyn began fighting.
George’s wife and mother, along with Morton, tried to break up the fight and were able to separate the two men. Jalyn then reached into a bag, pulling out a gun and shouting that he would kill George and he didn’t care.
Morton wrapped Jalyn into a “bear hug” so he couldn’t raise the gun, and family members were able to help push Jalyn into the backseat of Morton’s SUV. The gun was still in his hands.
Morton ran around to the driver’s seat to leave, but as she pulled away, witnesses heard a “pop” and saw George fall to the ground, Coale said. Investigators later learned that Jalyn had fired one round out of the rear passenger window of Morton’s SUV, striking George in the right temple.
Responding police officers and EMS personnel performed lifesaving measures on Barney, who was taken to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. He died from his injuries shortly after 7 p.m.
An autopsy by the state medical examiner later confirmed that George’s cause of death was the single gunshot wound to his forehead.
Takiyah Barney, George’s widow, said there were “no words to describe the pain” she felt in losing her husband, saying that her whole world came crashing down.
Looking at her husband’s son and seeing the pain in his eyes was “heartbreaking,” she said.
She reflected on the “moment of immaturity” displayed in the fatal shooting of her husband, remarking that she would never see George laugh again.
Eshan Moody, George’s 13-year-old son, remembered his father as best friend and the person he looked up to. He said he didn’t want to believe that his own cousin murdered his father, and said he didn’t understand why he had to be a victim.
Coale reiterated that the case was clearly a tragedy for the many people filling the courtroom Monday, calling a shooting a “senseless act” that ripped George’s family apart.
Considering the murder’s devastating impacts, Coale asked the court for a life sentence, suspending all but 40 years.
Coale acknowledged a psychologist’s evaluation report of Jalyn, saying that to some extent, he agreed that the 22-year-old has mental health issues — none of which excused Jalyn in any way, shape or form from murdering his uncle, he said.
While Jalyn may outgrow the behavior, the prosecution’s recommended sentence ensured incarceration and removal of Jalyn from the public, along with ensuring that he isn’t considered for release until he’s middle aged, Coale said.
In arguing for a lighter sentence, defense attorneys Holland Brownley and Tamara Stofa brought in expert witness Markisha Bennett, a clinical psychologist with experience treating adults with trauma, to testify on Jalyn’s mental health conditions.
Bennett said she met with Jalyn three times for a total of seven hours to conduct a full psychological evaluation. Through clinical interviews, she learned that Jalyn presented with extensive childhood trauma, primarily stemming from the murder of his own father at age 13 and exposure to community violence.
That trauma, along with a list of other mental health diagnoses, including severe depression, bipolar disorder, PTSD and substance use disorder, impacted Jalyn’s personality, reactions to certain events, coping mechanisms and his ability to process grief.
Explaining the day of the murder from a psychological perspective, Bennett said based on Jalyn’s symptoms stemming from the trauma, he was experiencing the “fight or flight” response, and the fight and violence were part of a traumatic stress reaction from Jalyn.
However, if provided with appropriate treatment, Jalyn’s mental health conditions are treatable, Bennett said, considering that his brain is still developing as a 22-year-old.
Brownley acknowledged that while standard sentencing guidelines for a first-degree murder conviction only suggested a life sentence, a manual calculation of the guidelines indicated a range of 20 years to life for Jalyn.
In light of that, Stofa asked the court for a life sentence with all but 20 years suspended, saying that the sentence still put Jalyn into his middle aged years, similar to the prosecution’s recommendation. She also asked for the judge’s recommendation to the Patuxent Institute, a treatment-oriented, maximum security correctional facility where Jalyn could receive both group and trauma-informed treatment, along with other needed resources.
Jalyn’s older sister briefly and tearfully addressed the court asking for leniency in Jalyn’s sentencing, saying she hoped her brother could rehabilitate in prison and that he was a good person.
Jalyn’s older brother, beginning to tear up as well, said he would always love Jalyn. He said he prayed for Jalyn to learn and grow from his time in prison, and later reflected on the good relationship Jalyn had with his uncle, saying George played the part as a father for their siblings.
He also spoke to Jalyn directly, saying he would never look at him differently and reminding him that he was strong and would overcome the pain.
In arguing her sentence, Stofa acknowledged that while Jalyn was damaged mentally, he is someone who can change with therapy and treatment.
Jalyn addressed the judge, apologizing for his actions and his family members. He then turned to face his family and friends seated in the gallery, apologizing again for the tragic incident and speaking briefly about forgiveness and second chances, prompting many in the room to tear up.
After deliberation, Kehoe reflected on how Jalyn’s relationship with George was fairly positive until the day of the murder, saying he still could not fathom how the murder occurred.
While Kehoe opted to impose the heavier sentencing recommendation, he did acknowledge hearing what was said regarding Jalyn’s mental health conditions and grief in losing his father. In light of that information, the judge recommended that Jalyn be referred to the Patuxent Institution for necessary treatment.
Additionally, Jalyn is not allowed to contact George’s wife or his children, and will be responsible for paying restitution of $1,711 jointly and severally with his mother.
Morton’s case is set for sentencing on April 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.