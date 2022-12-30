Mid-Shore Realtors supports YMCA After School Programs

Adults pictured, from left, are: Jen Lehn, YMCA Youth Program Director Jadore Walker, YMCA youth lead; YMCA Executive Director Shania Gregory; and Dormaim Green, Realtor with Mid-Shore Board of Realtors Membership Committee and some of the children that participate in the after-school program.
EASTON — Mid-Shore Board of Realtors recently contributed funds to the YMCA After School Programs in Dorchester, Caroline, and Talbot counties. During 2022, the membership of MSBR held raffles with proceeds going to the After School Programs.
The YMCA Before and After School Child Care Programs are a safe place for children to play, learn and grow, noted Megan Rosendale, president of Mid-Shore Board of Realtors. “They provide students a place to have fun, make new friends and be active plus having these programs enriches our communities.”
“The Cambridge YMCA Program currently provides 59 children from five elementary schools with fun learning activities that boost social interaction skills while providing a safe environment,” said Shania Gregory, executive director. The kids enjoy playing in the gym and at The Pauline F. & W. David Robbins Family YMCA and participating in the ASPIRE (After School Program for Inspiration, Recreation, and Education) program. For more information connect with Gregory at sgregory@ymcachesapeke.com.
The Denton YMCA serves 30 children ages 4 to 17 Their current program started in June 2022 with two planned activities per month. Adult mentors assist the program coordinator by providing individual help to the children.
“The kids have fun, and the activities also help develop socialization skills and critical thinking,” said Meredith Griffith, program coordinator. “We are accepting more children all the time and need more mentors.” For more information, see https://ymcachesapeake.org/caroline-mentoring-project.
The Easton YMCA Before and After Care Program works with kindergarten through eighth-graders and serves 70 children. It offers activities such as arts and crafts, swimming, summer camp and rock wall climbing. Per Youth Program Coordinator Jaylen Howie, “the children create lasting memories and engage in a variety of educational and imaginative activities that encourage them to explore who they are and what they can achieve.”
The Mid-Shore Board of Realtors has over 600 Realtors and Affiliates from Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties. The mission of the Mid-Shore Board of Realtors is to advocate for its members and the public to preserve the right to own, transfer and utilize real property. See www.midshoreboarofrealtors.com for more resources and information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.