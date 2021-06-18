TAYLORS ISLAND — The crew of Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 6 performed an aerial rescue of a patient from a cargo ship in the Chesapeake Bay Friday, June 18.
Shortly before 5:30 a.m. this morning, Trooper 6, based at Easton Airport, was dispatched to perform an aerial hoist of a patient from the Laurence Francoise, Breakbulk Carrier. The call was received from the United States Coast Guard, Sector Baltimore, which requested the assistance of a Maryland State Police helicopter.
The 750-foot-long Breakbulk Cargo Carrier was underway passing Cove Point in the Chesapeake Bay. The Trooper 6 helicopter crew launched and arrived on scene in the Chesapeake Bay. The Trooper 6 helicopter crew configured for an aerial hoist operation while the pilots maneuvered the AW-139 helicopter into a steady hover position 50 feet above the vessel.
The trooper/rescue technician was lowered to the deck of the vessel to assess and prepare the patient for the hoist. The patient accompanied by the trooper/rescue technician was hoisted up to the helicopter.
Once the patient was secured inside the aircraft, Trooper 6 transitioned to its medevac role and provided advanced level medical care while enroute to Peninsula Regional Tidal Health in Salisbury.
