CAMBRIDGE — A summer learning program for urban kids located in the Greenwood neighborhood in Cambridge has drawn to close for the school year after a season of giving those kids experiences they might not have otherwise had.
One summer adventure the New Beginnings kids embarked on was a river boat ride on Friday, Aug. 13, from Suicide Bridge Restaurant in Secretary.
“The goal is to give kids experience to get to them to see there are things beyond their zip code,” said New Beginnings Executive Director Dr. Theresa Stafford in an interview during a visit to the program’s facility on Friday, Aug. 20, on a day the kids’ trip to a water park in Ocean City was rained out.
“The difference between being successful and not successful are your experiences,” Stafford said. She described past trips program participants took, including to the Naval Academy (“they were in awe,” she said).
Students were excited about their riverboat ride and the Harriet Tubman re-enactment by Vernetta Pinder.
Their responses about whether or not they were looking forward to school beginning again were understandably mixed.
“I don’t want my kids to have to lie,” said Stafford of the common writing assignment to tell about their summer vacation on the first day of a new school year. “It’s all about experiences.”
