CAMBRIDGE — Demolition of the former hospital building began Monday, Sept. 12, in Cambridge, kicking off the next phase of the Cambridge Harbor waterfront redevelopment project.
By late afternoon, the construction equipment was silent, the excavators lined up in front of the partially demolished facade of the large brick structure.
Cars drove past slowly, with the occupants of the vehicles rolling down the windows as they slowed to a stop, often taking photos with cell phones.
Three nurses who used to work in the former building parked their cars and walked up to the chain link fence that surrounds the perimeter of the project for security.
Tara Richardson worked as an emergency room nurse in Dorchester General Hospital for almost 25 years, and she now works in the new facility on Route 50.
Richardson said it took six months after the closing of the facility in October 2021 for the finality of the move to register for her. She said the start of demolition brought it back to the forefront of her mind.
Richardson spoke strongly about the what she sees as the loss of the community hospital.
“What we had in that building is never going to be in our community again, it’s gone,” she said, her voice full of emotion and tears springing up in her eyes.
Operating room nurse Tonya Faulkner picked up a brick from a small pile located outside the gate. The bricks were particularly poignant to her — her dad, Maurice Tyler, was one of the bricklayers who built a portion of the structure. Faulkner saw on social media that the demolition had begun, and it brought tears to her eyes, she said.
While standing there, Faulkner chatted with another onlooker who remained in his truck. The man knew her dad, and they realized in the conversation that Faulkner as a small girl had lived with her family in an upstairs apartment from him.
Nurse practitioner Trisha Lemay not only worked at DGH, but like so many in the community, her experience started much earlier.
“I was born here,” she said, echoing the comments of many on social media recalling births, deaths, emergencies and miracles.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
