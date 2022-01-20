Cambridge Police Department

CAMBRIDGE — Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing on Tuesday in Cambridge.

A patient was transported to a local hospital for treatment on the afternoon of Jan. 18 after he was reportedly stabbed in the arm in an incident on the 600 block of Pine Street.

Cambridge Police Department spokesman Capt. Justin Todd said investigators obtained video that showed the stabbing.

Police said 31-year-old James Lawson Corbin of Cambridge started the altercation with an unnamed victim, and Brian Parker, also of Cambridge, then allegedly stabbed the victim.

Todd said a warrant is active for Parker charging him with 1st and 2nd degree assault, weapons charges, reckless endangerment and affray.

Court documents show Corbin was arrested Tuesday on 2nd degree assault and affray, and he was released on his own recognizance.

Corbin’s trial set for March 28 in Dorchester County District Court.

Police are still looking for Parker. Tips can be phoned in to CPD anonymously by calling 410-228-3784.

