CAMBRIDGE — An initiative targeting a key metric for young readers is gaining momentum in Dorchester County.
The Campaign for Grade Level Reading and the Partnership for Learning joined U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md.-1st, and Cambridge City County President and Ward 2 Commissioner Lajan Cephas in a December visit to New Beginnings after school program in Cambridge.
A student being a grade level reader by third grade is major early indicator of his or her future academic and personal success, according to the Dorchester non-profit.
Program founder John Wyatt, program director Jymil Thompson and Partnership for Learning (another local nonprofit decided to enriched education locally) founder and president Chris Wheedleton have been speaking to local elected leaders in recent weeks, including the Cambridge city council, the Dorchester County Council and the Dorchester County Board of Education, explaining their mission and their planned approach.
The representatives are also doing community outreach efforts like a program in Cannery Way in downtown Cambridge and also visit to the New Beginnings after school program on Greenwood Avenue with Harris and Cephas.
The children at New Beginnings on Greenwood were given books after Harris and Cephas read them a book titled “House Mouse, Senate Mouse,” a story about how a bill becomes a law.
The kindergarten-aged listeners did a wonderful job of listening to the readers and interacting.
Prior to reading to the kids and the brief tour of Dr. Teresa Stafford’s New Beginnings facilities, Thompson and Wheedleton talked about their initiative with Harris and Cephas.
The current initiative focuses on enriching the learning experience pre-kindergarteners, and the pilot program is currently underway at Sandy Hill Elementary School in Cambridge.
During presentations to the city, county and the Board of Ed, Thompson, Wyatt and Wheedleton explained the origin, methodology and vision of their respective entities.
Wyatt, a former CEO, and his wife spilt time between Dorchester County and Fairfax, Virginia. Wyatt said they decided to try to give kids in both areas a level playing field.
Wyatt, born and raised in Australia, said everyone deserves a “fair go,” a fair chance at success, and after research, his organization choose getting children on grade level reading by third grade as the metric to pursue.
Thompson emphasized there was no finger-pointing or blame, and he shared info and data about the number of students not on reading level by third grade.
Wheedleton described his career in business and education, and talked about returning to his native Dorchester and his non-profit, Partnership for Learning.
Fifteen different entities in the community have signed on, Wheedleton said, and various committees have been formed within the group of partners.
“We’re not here looking for money, we’re looking for collaborative involvement,” Wheedleton said at the Board of Education meeting. “Anyone hearing my voice, you can get involved.”
More information on the initiative can be found online at https://gradelevelreading.net/.
