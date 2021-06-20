EASTON — Erin Scheele has been named director of Comprehensive Rehabilitation Services for University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, following the recent retirement of Teresa Blem.
A resident of Church Creek, Scheele has been a UM Shore Regional Health team member since 2009 and has served Comprehensive Rehabilitation Services in several capacities. Her most recent positions manager of Inpatient Rehabilitation Services for the Requard Center for Acute Rehabilitation and UM Shore Medical Centers at Easton, Dorchester and Chestertown (2019-2021), and Rehabilitation Services Navigation Specialist for Outpatient Rehabilitation Services (2017-2021). Previously she served as clinical specialist for Acute Care Rehabilitation Services at both the Dorchester and Easton hospitals (2010-2015) and as speech pathologist for the hospitals, Requard Center for Acute Rehabilitation and Shore Home Care.
During her tenure with UM SRH, Scheele has been an active participant in a variety of leadership committees, including Safe Lifting and Moving, Joint Commission Preparedness, Quality Improvement and Strategic Planning. She also serves on the board of Maintaining Active Citizens Inc. (MAC Center).
Scheele earned a bachelor’s degree in Speech and Hearing Disorders, and a master’s degree in Speech-Language Pathology, both from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania, and is presently pursuing a Master of Health Administration degree from Capella University.
