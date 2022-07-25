CAMBRIDGE — Senator Addie Eckardt announced her intentions to file for the open mayor seat in Cambridge Monday.
“Cambridge is at a cross-roads. It is a city on the rise. We need strong steady leadership, and as your mayor, I will provide that leadership,” Eckardt stated.
“As your state senator, I have fought for and passed legislation that benefits the city and its residents and oversaw the implementation of those initiatives. From Historic Tax Districts, the Heritage Areas, the Main Street program, the relocation of the Eastern Shore Hospital Center to its current location to prepare for the Hyatt, as well as the Visitors Center at Sailwinds, Sailwinds Park, Delmarva Community Services Intergenerational Center, and the Cambridge Arts and Entertainment District, The Arts Center and all the current projects – the Cambridge Waterfront, the Packing House, Mace’s Lane Community Center, the Harriett Tubman statute and downtown redevelopment, I have always worked to serve the Cambridge community."
“It has been exciting to experience the energy and interest as the Cambridge community continues to grow and develop and welcoming new residents and businesses. Ensuring a safe and vibrant community in which young people can live, work and play, and grow their families is essential,” Eckardt said in a statement announcing her run for mayor.
“Through the years I have joked about one day running for mayor but I really had not seriously considered it until now. I love Cambridge, it is my home and it's where my husband Dick and I chose to raise our children."
“I will bring my skills, knowledge, abilities and contacts from the state and federal level to move Cambridge forward. It would be my privilege to work with your current city council, and I would be honored if you would elect me as the next mayor of Cambridge.”
Eckardt's announcement included positive statements from current Cambridge City Council members.
“Senator Addie Eckardt has always been a champion for Cambridge. Her networks, knowledge and leadership will move our momentum to the next level. On Aug. 23, I will be voting for Addie Eckardt to be our next mayor of Cambridge," said Cambridge Council President Lajan Cephas.
“Senator Eckardt has be a faithful public servant to the Shore and Cambridge in particular for many years. Our city would be truly lucky to have her represent us as Mayor, working with our City Manager and the State of Maryland to move Cambridge forward," said Chad Malkus, Cambridge Commissioner for Ward 5.
“Addie Eckardt brings to the table what few others can offer; knowledge, experience, and a passion for improving the lives of the people she represents. As a resident, I cannot think of anyone who's leadership would benefit Cambridge more than Addie Eckardt and her track record of representing the hard working people of the Eastern Shore speaks for itself," said Jameson Harrington, Cambridge Commissioner for Ward 3.
