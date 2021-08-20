CAMBRIDGE — The sentencing for a man found guilty in the 2001 cold case murder of a correctional officer in Dorchester County has been delayed until November.
John Michael Ingersoll Jr., 46, who was found guilty of first and second-degree murder and related charges on June 7, had originally been scheduled to be sentenced in the Dorchester County Circuit Court on Monday, Aug. 23.
The hearing, delayed over two months from its original date, was pushed back due to Ingersoll’s pre-sentence investigation not being complete. A pre-sentence investigation looks into a convicted individual’s legal and social background to help a judge determine proper sentencing.
Ingersoll was originally arrested and indicted in 2019 in connection with the June 2001 murder of 31-year-old Gregory Guy Collins of Vienna. Collins was a three-year veteran of the Division of Correction and a member of the Maryland National Guard.
It took the Dorchester County jury just under two hours to find Ingersoll guilty on all charges following an emotional five-day trial in June. Ingersoll was convicted for first and second-degree murder, assault and a related gun charge.
Dorchester County State’s Attorney Bill Jones said the jury heard evidence from a witness that Ingersoll laid waiting for Collins on Indiantown Road and shot Collins through the back window of Collins’s pickup truck.
The state’s case against Ingersoll said he had received orders to kill Collins from Dead Man Incorporated, the gang Ingersoll was affiliated with while serving a sentence in Eastern Correctional Institution in Somerset County.
The case was cold until 2019 when a witness came forward with details about the 2001 incident. Ingersoll was arrested and indicted on the murder charges in September 2019.
The trial was delayed to give the prosecution adequate preparation time and was postponed until June 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Collins’s family was present when the jury delivered its verdict on the fifth day of the trial, including his wife and his daughter, who was 6 months old when her father was murdered.
Ingersoll could be facing a maximum sentence of life in prison for the first-degree murder charge, with additional time potentially tacked on due to an illegal firearms possession charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.