LINKWOOD — Valley Proteins is set to be acquired by Texas-based company Darling Ingredients Inc. in a $1.1 billion agreement.
According to a statement sent out on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 28, Darling Ingredients announced that it had entered a definitive agreement to acquire all shares of Valley Proteins Inc. for approximately $1.1 billion.
Valley Proteins operates 18 major rendering and used cooking oil facilities throughout the southern, southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. Valley employs 1,900 employees and operates a fleet of 550 vehicles.
Locally, the company operates an industrial poultry rendering facility on Linkwood Road, just off U.S. Route 50 in Dorchester County. The plant receives poultry processing waste and processes it again into various components such as pet food.
The Valley Proteins facility in Linkwood has recently come under fire from the Maryland Department of the Environment for ongoing environmental violations and public health concerns. The plant's operations were suspended in mid-December and were allowed to resume after reaching a strict agreement with MDE.
"We are pleased to add Valley Proteins to our global ingredient family and we expect this acquisition to be accretive post integration. In the evolving world of ESG and global decarbonization, Valley Proteins will supplement Darling's global supply of waste fats and greases. The new supply will now provide Darling with additional low carbon feedstock to produce renewable diesel and potentially sustainable aviation fuel," said Randall C. Stuewe, chairman and CEO of Darling Ingredients.
"Valley Proteins has a rich 70-plus year history of providing essential services to the meat processing industry and restaurant locations and our teams will work diligently to complete this acquisition in a timely manner," Stuewe added.
The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period.
