CAMBRIDGE — Surrounded by friends and family, World War II fighter pilot and lifelong Talbot County resident Charlie Ewing celebrated his 100th birthday June 1 at the nursing home where he resides in Cambridge.
Family members and friends took turns speaking about their love and respect for Ewing, most mentioning their appreciation for his sense of humor.
Children, grandchildren, in-laws and friends spoke in turn, greeting him and some sharing a story or memory of their experience with him. Many remarked on his humor, many mentioned his good nature and all spoke of their love and affection for him.
Ewing grew up and lived in Trappe and raised six children, was married for 49 years to his wife, and in addition to being a pilot was a farmer and real estate agent.
Charles Edward Ewing was born June 1, 1923, near Easton. He was raised on his family’s farm until he graduated with the Easton High School Class of 1940 the same week he turned 17.
Ewing served in the latter part of World War II, flying fighter planes in the Marianas Islands in the Pacific theater of the war.
The plane he spent the most flight time in was the Grumman F6F Hellcat, but he also flew in the Vought F4U Corsair, both Navy aircraft.
“The old Hellcat was built like a tank,” Ewing said and described how the fuel tanks and other gas lines were self-sealing if punctured by enemy fire.
“That was a good fightin’ airplane,” he said, citing the 19:1 kill ratio the Hellcat held over enemy fighters, an impressive metric for performance in air-to-air combat.
Ewing compared the Hellcat to the Army Air Corps’ well know North American P-51 Mustang, pointing out that while the latter had good performance, the in line engine made it more susceptible to being knocked out of commission.
The veteran flyer said that while he personally didn’t see aerial combat, he was part of an essential mission in his corner of the war. “We flew out of the Marianas, and our last mission was to guard the Enola Gay when it loaded up the atomic bomb to go to Japan. We were in the area of Saipan and Guam and Tinian ... our job was to guard all three of those islands, and to keep the Japanese from messing up the bomber,” he said, a precaution against an attack on the secret and strategically decisive mission.
The Talbot man and his two brothers served in the war. All three tried to enlist after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. “I was the one throwed back out because I wasn’t old enough,” he said.
His older brother Philip Ewing was also a fighter pilot and was flying a P-51 over France when, after strafing an enemy train and destroying it, he had to bail out when the explosion damaged his plane. He swam across a river, and a French family hid him in their barn for six weeks until Gen. George Patton’s forces liberated the area.
“He was was a hero, I didn’t do nothing heroic like that, but I flew and I was there,” Ewing said, although he acknowledged he faced danger as a pilot flying combat patrols.
Ewing flew with the “Tall Dogs” squadron, named after a commander’s nickname, and the unit’s logo features a long-legged Dalmatian standing in front of Mount Fuji. Ewing said he flew in the reserves after the war with a pilot who had flown seaplanes during the war, flying at night to patrol for enemy ships. Due to the dark paint used on the seaplanes as a precaution to camouflage the planes against ships’ spotlights, the other pilot’s unit was nicknamed the “Black Cats.”
“He was the Black Cat and I was the Tall Dog,” Ewing said with a laugh.
After a pause, Ewing addressed his view of the hard reality of war.
“If you’re shooting down an airplane, there’s somebody in there. It’s bad,” he said. He recalled the story of a party held for a pilot who had become an ace after five air-to-air victories. Ewing said the man was sad the whole time — “it wasn’t no happy moment for him.”
Ewing was seriously injured during the war in a “bad accident” in a truck on July 4, 1945. They were on an island and traveling through Japanese-contested territory. The driver was going too fast on the rutted and muddy road when he struck a pile of rocks. Ewing was treated at an army field hospital. “The fixed me up and put a plate in my leg,” he said. He was hospitalized for eight months, and he said the injury still causes him pain.
Ewing said he lived about three miles from Easton on Chapel Road for most of his life.
“I’ve had a good life,” Ewing said. He and his brother farmed together after the war, at one point running four farms, including a dairy operation. Ewing said he also enjoyed his time in real estate.
That “good life” was on full display in the remarks made and the conversation had at his party. Laughter and songs echoed into the hallway as Ewing sat at the head of the table, a shiny gold “100” sign behind him and an oversized donut on the table in front of him.
Ewing, a devout Catholic, was commended by Father James Nash of the Saints Peter and Paul Parish in Easton.
“You really raised ’em good, all of these people love you so much, they are in awe,” Nash said.
The gathering then joined together singing some of Ewing’s favorite songs. The chorus of voices began with “Amazing Grace,” then sang “Wabash Cannonball,” with Ewing providing the sound of the train whistle. Then he led his party-goers in “Bill Bailey,” bringing a laugh when he ended with another train whistle.
His daughter, Susan Higgins, asked to sing a song she recalled him singing to her when she was a little girl, “Oh What a Beautiful Morning.”
The group then sang “America the Beautiful,” before two relatives played “Taps,” one of Ewing’s favorites, on a trumpet and cornet.
As his party ended, he gave a piece of advice to his loved ones: “Keep clean, watch the stars at night. Be good, no jumping around like I used to.”
For his birthday, Ewing hoped to get 100 birthday cards. Birthday messages may still be sent to: Charles Ewing, Mallard Bay Rehab, Room 201, 520 Glenburn Avenue, Cambridge, MD 21613.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.