CHESTERTOWN — Without dissent on Tuesday night, Jan. 4, the Kent County Commissioners voted to delay enacting a COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandate until the Supreme Court had reached a decision on whether to block a federal mandate targeting large businesses and healthcare workers.
“If the Supreme Court says we have to do it, then we have to do it, but I’m not doing it until then,” said Commissioner Ron Fithian.
He made the motion to delay adopting a COVID vaccine or testing mandate until the Supreme Court reaches a decision. The motion passed 3-0.
According to a news release from the White House, the challenged federal mandate would require employers with 100 or more workers to ensure all their staff are fully vaccinated or require them to undergo weekly testing. Employers would be required to provide paid time off for employees to get vaccinated and require all unvaccinated workers wear a face mask.
The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration would be responsible for enforcement.
The second portion of the proposed mandate concerns health care providers. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services at the Department of Health and Human Services is requiring that health care workers at facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid are fully vaccinated.
According to the White House, this rule applies to about 76,000 health care facilities nationwide, including hospitals and long-term care facilities.
“As of today we are under that federal mandate where we have to come up with a policy to be compliant and if we don’t, if the stay is not put back in place, starting on the 10th there could be enforcement action,” said County Attorney Tom Yeager.
He recommended the commissioners approve a policy, but if the Supreme Court puts the stay back in place then the commissioners also stay their policy “so you’re not subjecting your employees to the mandate,” Yeager told the commissioners.
Since it was announced in November, the federal mandate has faced multiple legal challenges from business groups, religious entities and various states. On Dec. 17, the Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overruled a lower court’s ruling blocking the requirement that businesses with more than 100 employees require vaccines or weekly testing.
The Supreme Court was scheduled to begin hearing oral arguments on Friday, Jan. 7.
“Where were these people two years ago when this whole thing started, we had these police officers, detention center guards, working in confined areas with a bunch of people, paramedics, EMTs, where was all the concern about these people then,” Fithian said.
“You know what they were asked to do? They were asked to go to work and do the job. And they did. And they did with professionalism. And now, two years later, they are going to tell me that I have to do something. I don’t give a damn who says it. Somebody’s going to have to come in here with an awful lot of brass and explain to me that I gotta do this because I’m not doing it,” he said.
County Administrator Shelley Heller said the commissioners must show good faith that they tried to enact a policy, and execute it, to avoid fines.
Fines could be as much as $13,000 per violation with a maximum of $140,000, she said.
OSHA has said it will not start issuing fines until February.
Currently the federal mandate is in place, which means without adopting a policy, Kent County is technically in violation.
Speaking from the audience, Sheriff John Price said, “When I was elected I took an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States, and I think each one of you did as well. It’s my belief, and I think the Supreme Court will agree, but I don’t know, that this is unconstitutional and I would urge you to act with caution, but I do have deputies that do not want to take the vaccine and I am not going to force them as their sheriff.”
Price added, “It’s not that I don’t want to be cooperative, but I do believe that this is an unconstitutional mandate and it will be overturned.”
Some Kent County Sheriff’s Office deputies spoke out against a proposed vaccine mandate during the public comment period at the end of the meeting.
“I don’t think any of us here support the mandate. … I think we ought to delay (a decision) until next week and (see what the Supreme Court says),” Commission President Tom Mason said to his fellow commissioners Fithian and Bob Jacob. “You’re going to have to be the unlucky one that’s going to get picked by OSHA to be the guinea pig, but Kent County, Maryland, cannot afford hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines.”
