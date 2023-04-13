Morgan Joiner’s mask, made of tin foil and papier-mâché, is one of several artworks on display in the Student Art Showcase at RiverArts this month. Morgan and her family were at the exhibition’s opening reception First Friday, April 7.
PHOTOS BY MACKENZIE BRADY
“Raccoon Collage” by first grader Scout Sabasteanski is one of many student works in the Student Art Showcase on display throughout April at the RiverArts gallery.
CHESTERTOWN — RiverArts is celebrating student artists this month with their annual Student Art Show.
An opening reception for the exhibit was held at RiverArts gallery during the town’s First Friday, April 7.
Artwork displayed in the show came from students at H.H. Garnet Elementary School, Galena Elementary School, Rock Hall Elementary School, Radcliffe Creek School, Kent School, Kent County Middle School, Kent County High School and RiverArts’ Saturday morning program at KidSPOT.
The exhibit was curated by Elizabeth Healy, an educator and member of the KidSPOT advisory committee.
“These works illustrate the importance of a strong art curriculum,” exhibit signage in the gallery reads. “Students, guided by their teachers’ knowledge and inspiration, learn to create with the elements of art. Employing line, shape, form, texture, space, value and color they design and create pieces to express their interpretation of the world they see.”
The exhibit will be displayed through April. The gallery is located at 315 High Street, suite 106. It is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
