CHESTERTOWN — Dr. Michele A. Domenick has joined the University of Maryland Shore Medical Group – Surgical Care practice serving the general surgery care needs of Kent and northern Queen Anne’s counties.
According to a news release, Domenick is located in the Multi-Specialty Clinic in UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.
Her prior experience includes serving as a general surgeon with Eden Hill Surgical Group, Surgical Associates and the Delaware Surgery Center in Dover, Del., and also with the Comprehensive Breast Center in Rehoboth Beach, Del.
For 10 years, she also was an attending surgeon at Kent General Hospital’s Bayhealth Medical Center, serving for two years as chair of Bayhealth’s Department of Surgery.
“Dr. Domenick is a wonderful addition to our surgical care team and to our community of health care providers in the northernmost region of UM Shore Regional Health’s service area,” said Dr. William H. Huffner, senior vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer. “Her experience and expertise are an excellent fit with the needs of our Chestertown hospital and the communities it serves, and we are very excited to have her join our health care team.”
After earning her medical degree from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, Domenick completed her internship and residency training at Medical College of Pennsylvania-Hahnemann University in Philadelphia.
She is board certified by the American Board of Surgery and is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons. She has published widely in medical journals and textbooks on topics related to surgery, the release states.
“We are grateful to have the skills and experience of Dr. Domenick,” said Dr. John T. Moon, medical director of UM Shore Medical Group – Surgical Care. “She is an asset to our team and to the Kent County community,”
To make an appointment with Domenick, call 410-822-4553.
