CHESTERTOWN — Two Kent County men have been charged with drug-related felonies including possession of a narcotic with intent to distribute in a school zone.
Antonio Montreal Gross, 31, of Chestertown and Donta Lavar Montgomery, 30, of Worton have been held in the Kent County Detention Center without bail since their arrest Sept. 22.
They each have a preliminary hearing Oct. 17 in the District Court for Kent County, when a judge will determine if there is probable cause to believe they committed the offenses.
Acting on citizens’ complaints of suspected drug activity in the 100-block of Hawkins Drive in the area of North Lynchburg Street, and related information, the Kent County Narcotics Task Force served a court-authorized search and seizure warrant on Gross at about noon in the 100-block of Hawkins Drive.
The location is within 1,000 feet of H.H. Garnet Elementary School, which is a posted drug-free school zone.
According to a KCNTF news release, Gross was in the company of Montgomery, who upon seeing uniformed police officers attempted to discard suspected drugs.
Both men were detained.
Uniformed members of the Kent County Sheriff’s Office and the Chestertown Police Department and their K-9 units assisted.
According to court records, police seized the following: 26.4 grams of suspected crack cocaine; 16.9 grams of suspected fentanyl; 7.0 grams of suspected heroin; 0.4 grams of suspected powder cocaine; 2.25 Suboxone strips; 5.5 grams of suspected marijuana; and $525 in cash.
Gross was charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute; possession of heroin with intent to distribute; possession of heroin/fentanyl mix with intent to distribute; possession of a narcotic with intent to distribute in a school zone (three counts); possession of cocaine; possession of heroin; possession of fentanyl; possession of Suboxone; and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia (three counts).
Montgomery was charged with two counts each of possession of a narcotic with intent to distribute; possession with intent to distribute in a school zone; possession of a controlled dangerous substance that is not marijuana (powder cocaine, crack cocaine); and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Kent County Narcotics Task Force is a cooperative enforcement effort between the Maryland State Police, Kent County Sheriff’s Office, Chestertown Police Department, Rock Hall Police Department, Office of the Kent County State’s Attorney and the Maryland Natural Resources Police.
Suspected drug activity can be reported to the task force by calling 410-778-3744. Callers may remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.