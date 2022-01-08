CHESTERTOWN — County employees will see a bump in their paychecks at the end of January or early February. At Tuesday’s meeting, the Kent County Commissioners approved a 6% pay increase for all employees to help keep pace with inflation.
“We’re basically keeping up with what it’s costing them to go the gas station, grocery store and everything else,” said Commission President Tom Mason.
A discussion about the salary of county employees started a few weeks ago when Queen Anne’s and Cecil counties raised pay for their employees.
Marty Hale, Kent’s human resources director, said in recent years several employees have left for neighboring counties. Kent is also facing a number of vacancies in several departments. There are currently 12 open positions on the county website.
“We don’t know if we are to offer more money if that will get people to apply, but if our neighboring counties have increased pay then we’re bumping up against them,” Mason said.
Chief Finance Officer Pat Merritt said the state had recently released revenue projections for Fiscal Years 2022 and 2023. According to the state’s numbers, Kent could see a 2.1% increase in income tax revenue in FY22 and a 7.4% increase in FY23.
On the property taxes side, Kent is looking at a 4% to 5% increase over the two fiscal years.
“Our costs are absolutely going up, inflation is going up, but our revenue is going up too,” Merritt said. She said for the last five years the county has seen an increase in revenue, most of it coming from an increase in collected income taxes.
The commissioners agreed to discuss the county’s pay scale more in-depth during upcoming budget sessions, but for now approved the across-the-board pay raise for current employees.
Also on Tuesday, County Attorney Tom Yeager said that as of Dec. 30, Kent County is the owner of all the vacant unsold lots and open space of phase two of The Village at Kennedyville. He still needs to get in touch with the original developer of phase one to acquire the deed prepared so the county will have the streets as well.
“I’m very happy to report everything went well,” he said.
