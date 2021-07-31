Stabbing suspect apprehended; victim released from hospital

MILLINGTON — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office has apprehended a Millington man who had fled the scene of a stabbing two days earlier.
James Alexander Kennard, 34, is being held in the Kent County Detention Center without bail on charges that include felony first-degree assault and attempted second-degree murder.
The victim, identified as a 38-year-old Millington man, was airlifted to a Baltimore hospital for treatment of a single stab wound to the chest.
He has been discharged.
The victim was conscious and alert at the scene and was able to give an account of the incident to deputies, according to Lt. Stuart Lodge, commander of the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigation Division.
The stabbing occurred July 24 in the 400-block of Cypress Street in Millington.
The sheriff’s office and Kent County EMS were dispatched at about 12:15 a.m. for a reported stabbing. DFC Collin Shockley, who was first on the scene, provided first aid for a 2-inch puncture would until the arrival of EMS, according to court documents.
The victim and witnesses identified the assailant as Kennard. They said Kennard drew a knife and stabbed the victim once before fleeing the scene.
The stabbing occurred in the area of the victim’s residence, according to court documents. The victim told police that he confronted Kennard on the street regarding an ongoing dispute and this led to a physical altercation between the two men.
According to court records, the victim acknowledged punching Kennard who then allegedly pulled a knife from his pocket and stabbed the victim once in the left chest
A Maryland State Police medevac airlifted the victim to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. On July 26, a Shock Trauma spokesperson said the victim was no longer a patient.
Kennard was arrested July 26. He has a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 25 in the District Court for Kent County. At that time, a judge will determine if there is probable cause to believe that Kennard committed the offenses.
In addition to the two felonies, Kennard is charged with second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.